It's Halloween night in 2004—flip phones and AIM reign supreme while the war in Iraq rages on in the background and President George W. Bush fights for reelection. And, in a small Northeastern town, a group of Catholic school girls is about to make a pact with the devil.
This is the setting for The Body, Netflix's new psychological thriller/teen drama that follows what happens when a school dance team initiation goes wrong. After the team celebrates their newest member, Grace (Sofia Wylie), by taking ecstasy at a Halloween party, Grace gets a fever and suffers a seizure, leaving her unconscious and—for a moment—dead. Team Captain Anya (Kristina Bogic), who supplied the drugs, panics and makes an unlikely alliance with Lisbeth (Geena Meszaros), an outsider desperate for a spot on the dance team. What begins as a cover-up soon turns into a mysterious and spiritual event when Grace is found unconscious—and still breathing.
Things on The Body only get more complex, sexy, and spiritual from there. To help you keep track of all the twists and turns, we've put together a guide on the Lions (the dance team), their foes, and their potential saviors. With the series out on November 11, read on to learn more about the cast and characters of The Body.
What to Know About the Cast and Characters of 'The Body,' Netflix's Twisty Teen Thriller
Kristina Bogic as Anya Butler
As team captain, Anya is the queen bee of the Lions and of St. Marks School. A senior with rich parents, a boyfriend on the swim team, and a best friend who never leaves her side, Anya is living the teenage dream. At least, that's what people think, but behind closed doors Anya is struggling to square her sexual desires with the rigid Catholic faith.
Kristina Bogic is an Australian actress and singer who previously starred in the Australian series, Playing Gracie Darling. The Body is her first time doing an American accent on camera and her first major Hollywood break.
Lisbeth would do anything to be a Lion, so when she sees Grace unconscious at the Halloween party and Anya freaking out, she knows this is her chance. Desperate to be accepted and welcomed into Anya's world, Lisbeth tries to be one of the girls, but her complicated past and religious extremist mother threaten to ruin her shot at popularity.
Marie Claire Newsletter
The ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style.
Geena Meszaros is no stranger to Netflix. She previously appeared in Wayward, another psychological thriller about girlhood. Fans might also recognize her from Prime Video's High School,the show based on Tegan and Sarah Quin's memoir.
As the priest's niece, Grace is known at St. Marks as a devout Catholic who plays by the rules, which is what makes her decision to try out for the Lions all the more shocking. After earning a spot on the team, she is forced to take a walk on the wild side as part of her initiation, but what stars as an innocent night of fun might just be her end.
Unlike many of her co-stars, actor and singer Sofia Wylie has a long list of credits on her IMDB page. As a teenager, she starred as Gina on Disney's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and fans might also recognize her from Netflix's magical teen drama, The School of Good and Evil. Most recently, she starred alongside KJ Apa and Madelyn Cline in The Map that Leads to You and was featured in Adéla's “Machine Girl” music video.
Leo is Lisbeth's soft-spoken brother. When Lisbeth is aggressive and proactive, Leo is meek and observant. He's a bit of a loner, happy to be alone drawing instead of socializing—except when it comes to his study partner Grace. Leo is obsessed with Grace, and when strange things start happening around him, his faith in his crush takes over.
Playing in the world of horror is not new for Jackson Kelly, who previously appeared on the tv show Chucky. He has appeared in a string of TV shows, from The Righteous Gemstones to Imperfect Women, but is probably best known for his role in season one of The Pitt, playing David Saunders, a troubled teen with rage issues.
Elise is Anya's best friend and her right hand with the Lions. When Grace falls into a coma, Elise, who pushed her to do drugs, takes the blame, causing friction in the group. Her relationship with Anya is further strained by Lisbeth's constant presence and Elise's maybe not-so-platonic feelings towards her BFF.
The Body marks Sara Boustany's first leading role. The actress made her TV debut playing Miranda in two episodes of PEN15 back in 2019, and most recently appeared in the film Hello Beautiful.
After a broken foot and an eating disorder sidelines kindhearted Maddie for a major dance competition, the Lions are forced to hold auditions to fill her spot, and Maddie jumps at the chance to get her friend Grace in the group.
Shirley Chen has been working in Hollywood for over a decade, starting with background parts in Parenthood and Speechless, as well as short films. More recently, she's appeared in major movies, playing a young Sandra Oh in Quiz Lady and co-starring in Didi, the acclaimed Asian American indie film. This year, she starred in Slanted, a body horror movie about an Asian American girl who undergoes a procedure to become white.
Father Franklin, or as the Lions like to call him, “Daddy Franklin,” is the head of St. Marks. As a man of God and a concerned uncle, he's determined to find out what happened to his niece Grace, be it medical...or spiritual.
Nnamdi Asomugha is a former NFL player turned actor. As a professional football player, he played for the Oakland Raiders, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the San Francisco 49ers before retiring in 2013. He then shifted his career to Hollywood, with a few guest spots on shows like The Game and Friday Night Lights as well as a producing career. As an actor, he's best known for his leading role opposite Tessa Thompson in Sylvie's Love, and for being married to Kerry Washington.
Gabby Windey as Coach Shauna Miller
Coach Shauna is the Lions' well-meaning, but completely oblivious coach. As a woman in her third trimester of pregnancy, there's not a lot of dancing she can do, but she does make sure to follow the girls around with a camera so she can get all their rehearsals on video.
Gabby Windey is a former Bachelorette lead. Though she did not, ultimately, find love on the ABC reality show, she did manage to turn reality TV stardom into a successful career as an influencer, podcast host, and TV personality. In the past two years, she won season 3 of The Traitors and hosted the dating show Love Overboard.
Leo and Lisbeth's mother, Catherine Anderson, is incredibly religious and spends her days watching old tapes of her dead husband's preaching. When Grace falls into a coma, Catherine becomes convinced that she's been possessed by the devil and she'll do everything to save her kids from this evil presence.
Louisa Krause is an American actress best known for her roles on The Girlfriend Experience and the acclaimed drama Billions. Last year, she appeared as Sapphire Stagg in a cameo role in Superman.
Olivia Truffaut-Wong is an editor and writer with over a decade of experience covering culture, beauty, and lifestyle. She was previously an Editor at Cosmopolitan, where she covered beauty, culture, and entertainment. Her work has been featured in The Cut, The Daily Beast, and Refinery29, among others. She's a film and TV obsessive who loves a good marathon almost as much as she loves a good glitter eyeshadow.