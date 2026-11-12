Milestones like exchanging keys or meeting each other's families can take a relationship to the next level. But on November 11, Dakota Johnson put her personal touch on the "we've reached a turning point in our romance" trend. Johnson debuted her special occasion go-to look—a naked Valentino dress—on a date with her rumored boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly.
The rapper joined Johnson at a screening for her new short film, Flesh Impact, at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. The actor didn't need a red carpet to steal the show; her strapless, black satin bustier and semi-sheer pencil skirt, from Valentino's unreleased Spring 2027 line, did that with ease.
Instead of wearing the LBD on its own, as showcased on the runway a month ago, she emphasized the nearly naked nature of her pleated, ruffle-hem skirt by styling it with an opaque shearling shawl on top.
While the shearling topper may not have come from Valentino, the Johnson's DeVain Bag certainly did. The eyelet grommet-studded bag debuted in the Resort 2027 collection before returning to the Spring 2027 show, adding a punk-rock edge to '80s-coded color trends like fuchsia, cobalt blue, and neon yellow. The brand ambassador paired it with off-the-runway black-and-white rosette mules from the latest runway.
For her finishing touches, Johnson frosted herself with two tennis necklaces, diamond drop earrings, and her signature ring set.
Valentino Garavani
Devain Small Shoulder Bag With Eyelets
Before now, Johnson hadn't publicly worn a date-night naked dress with MGK, reserving the look for solo appearances at the 2026 VMAs and press tours. But that's not to say she's switching street style gears. Her regular rotation looks as on-brand as it did a few months back: statement coats, Levi's jeans, mini skirts, leopard-print pieces, and Valentino bags. That said, it's only a matter of time before she turns another date night into a master class in naked dressing. Or at least one can hope.
Shop Date-Night Naked Styles Inspired by Dakota Johnson
Ulla Johnson
Ottavia Strapless Duchess Satin Bustier
Aritiza
Cabaret Satin Bustier
Gap
Sheer Organza Knee-Length Skirt
SIMKHAI
Kelso Skirt
Stuart Weitzman
Paloma 85 Sandals
RAYE
Rosette Mule
Michael Kors
Laila Small Studded Satin Pochette
Osoi
Black Boat Wide Mini Bag
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.