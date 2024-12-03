Netflix's new dating docuseries The Later Daters follows six singles who prove that dating can be sexy and heart-fluttering at any age. Executive produced by Michelle Obama and the filmmakers behind Love on the Spectrum and Queer Eye, the show centers on men and women with ages ranging from 56 to 70, as they search for the next love of their life with the help of dating coach Logan Ury. Over eight episodes, the Later Daters cast bravely bares their souls on camera and find what they need in the coming years, be it love, friendship, or self-growth.

Since the reality series premiered on November 29, viewers have been searching for updates on the lovely cast. Read on to learn what the stars of The Later Daters are up to now, including which couples from the series are still together.

The cast of The Later Daters. Top row: Lori, Nate, and Suzanne. Bottom row: Anise, Greg, and Pam. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Anise

62-year-old Anise joined The Later Daters after almost 20 years single, though she did have some recent dating experience under her belt. At the start, she admitted that she doesn't often get to a second or third date with men, possibly because she was being too quick to judge. Logan's advice for her is to not diminish her accomplishments, including earning a doctorate, and to let down her emotional walls.

After a set of dates that ranged from pretty nice to disastrous, producers asked Anise's daughter Dyanna to pick her fourth date. She chose Willie, a 55-year-old government K-9 specialist who had been divorced twice and single for seven years. Anise and Willie were smitten at first sight, as they shared their love of travel and adventure. They got deeper on their second date, discussing topics like embracing change during a hike before eventually sharing a kiss.

Willie and Anise get close during their second date. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Fast-forward two months, and Anise and Willie are still happily seeing each other. During the break in filming, Anise met Willie's mom, and he says that the women "lit up" around each other. They can't stop smiling at each other during their final testimonial, even prompting a producer to say, "Y'all so cute."

So, are Anise and Willie still together? As of the Later Daters' release, it's unclear whether the pair are still dating, as neither of them seem to keep their love life private on social media. They don't currently follow each other, but it's unknown whether they fizzled out after filming or are still seeing each other offline. In the meantime, Anise still appears to be thriving, as she visited Iceland earlier this fall.

A post shared by Anise In-Action (@anise_in_action)

Suzanne

63-year-old Suzanne was optimistic about her chances at the start of Later Daters, as she jumped back into the dating game after over 30 years. The bubbly Georgia Bulldogs fan had to get over some of her old-fashioned dating rules, like playing hard-to-get and waiting for a date to call her first. Suzanne also had to figure out what type of companionship she was looking for in the next stage of her life.

Of the three men she met on the show, two of her suitors got a second date. She shared plenty of laughs and flirty banter with Avery, a 59-year-old financial advisor who had been divorced for 10 years. For their second date, Avery went with Suzanne to a Bulldogs game, even though he was a fan of their rivals, the Alabama Crimson Tide. However, Suzanne decided to cool things off with Avery, out of fear that they were moving too fast.

Avery and Suzanne appear together in a finale interview. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Though Suzanne enjoyed her two dates with Jeff, she couldn't stop thinking about Avery. The pair reconnected in the Later Daters finale, and after the two-month jump, Suzanne and Avery were still together and on cloud nine. He seemed to have met her kids, calling them "incredible," and they described their relationship as "one day at a time, every day better."

Similarly to the season's other couple, it's currently unclear whether Suzanne and Avery are still together post-filming. Avery follows Suzanne on Instagram at time of filming, but she doesn't follow him. While that isn't enough to suggest that the pair might have split up, there are some other clues, including Suzanne's unwavering anti-Alabama posts and her recent crush on The Golden Bachelorette cast member Pascal.

Still, whether or not they're still dating, Suzanne and Avery may have remained close after filming. In an interview with AARP, Suzanne hinted that she's still "very good friends" with both Avery and Jeff post-filming.

A post shared by Suzanne Kimmons Doty (@dotymama6)

Nate

Before starting his Later Daters journey, 56-year-old Nate had been single for over 12 years following his separation from his wife. He had built a life for himself in his extra-clean man cave, and he was open about his issues with trust and vulnerability. However, as he went on dates, it became clear that he was ready to quickly write off women that didn't meet his high standards. (He even went out with Anise, but they didn't work out because of age and lifestyle differences.)

In the Later Daters finale, Nate went on his first second date of the show. After sharing that he was interested in Lisa and Michelle, he decided to see Michelle again, since they were more "aligned" at similar stages of life. Unfortunately, though the date went well, things took a turn when Nate learned that Michelle doesn't keep a perfectly tidy house.

Nate and Michelle enjoy their pool date. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

After the two-month fast-forward, Nate shared that, after he decided to be just friends with Michelle, he got back into contact with Lisa. However, Lisa had already started a new relationship, so Nate ended the process single. Still, he told Jackie that he had learned to be upfront about his military injuries, and to "be open to each person." As for the near future, he has one idea: to get a LifeAlert.

As of the show's release, Nate is still enjoying life in Atlanta and going to games for his favorite team, the Atlanta Falcons. (He even met Suzanne at a recent game!) It's unknown whether he had better luck with his dating life after the show.

A post shared by Nate Brown (@theofficialnatebrown)

Pam

70-year-old Pam had been single for 15 years before The Later Daters came along, and she was encouraged to start dating again by her granddaughter Zoë, so Pam wouldn't be alone after Zoë got married and moved out of their rural home. Pam had a lot of interesting stories from her past, and Logan advised her to live in the present and think about what she wants in her future.

Pam got off to a rough start in her dating process but after receiving a helpful tip—"It's better to be interested more than interesting"—she went on to hit to ff with her next two dates, and even gave one of the men a kiss at the end of the night. In the finale, she did meet up with Dwight again, but rather than a second date, the new friends had decided to work together on his Atlanta tourism business. Though she didn't find love, Pam did say that her time on The Later Daters had made her less pessimistic, and ready to possibly meet someone in the future. Per The Cinemaholic, Pam is still living in Atlanta, traveling, and enjoying her life with her family.

Dwight and Pam during their first date. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Lori

When she joined The Later Daters after 15 years single, 57-year-old Lori (a.k.a. "Rich Auntie Lori") decided to prioritize her dating life, having established two busy careers as a student engagement coach and celebrity correspondent. She said that though she went out a lot, she tended to be put in the friend-zone. Logan advised her to show her softer side on dates, rather than always being in control.

Lori's blind dates showed that Atlanta could be a small world, as she had already connected with her first suitor on Plenty of Fish. Her other date (with a man who turned out to go to the same church) went well, but when he showed up to her birthday party, it became clear that he couldn't match her personality and extroversion.

Lori and Felton begin their dinner date. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Throughout the show, Lori had mentioned that she had a crush on a friend named Felton. However, when they finally went on a date in the finale, Felton admitted that he didn't have romantic feelings towards her, and they decided to remain friends. Lori ended the show optimistic that she wouldn't be single for long, as she aimed to be married within the next few years.

According to her Instagram, Lori has remained busy with work since The Later Daters concluded filming, and has racked up accolades for both her education and correspondent work. It's unknown whether she went on to find love after filming.

A post shared by Lori Hanford (@greydimples)

Greg

61-year-old Greg had a shorter journey on The Later Daters than the rest of the cast, arriving on the show in episode 6 ready to date after 12 years single. The father of two was optimistic to find a partner for the rest of his life, though he had become frustrated with dating apps. Logan advised him to be open and lower his expectations in regard to physical attraction, as not everyone looks like his celebrity crushes Penelope Cruz and Jennifer Aniston.

Greg's really enjoyed his first date with Kelly, but he was hesitant to explore that connection further since she lived over an hour away in metro Atlanta. After speaking with Logan, Greg realized he was too quick to dismiss that connection, but unfortunately, Kelly was already in the early stages of seeing someone else when he reconnected with her. Still, Greg left the show ready to try out online dating again, complete with a refreshed profile courtesy of Logan.

It's currently unknown whether Greg found love after filming, as he does not seem to have a social media presence.