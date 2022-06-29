'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3 Cast: Your Guide

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy introduces a new set of superheroes to go up against the beloved Umbrellas. Starting right where season 2 left off, the dysfunctional family arrives back from the 1960s to discover that daddy Hargreeves has chosen and raised a new group of superpower-ed kids into a marginally more functional team. From the epic opening fight to a surprise Footloose dance-off, the new cast arrives with a huge impact.

While the Netflix action hit is known for reinventing itself, doubling its hero cast is a bold move that gives us 10 episodes packed with surprises. Not only that, we get to see how some beloved characters fared without the Umbrellas, and a fan-favorite from a HBO hit shows up in the biggest surprise of the season. Read on to learn about season 3's cast.

The Umbrella Academy

Tom Harper as Luther (Number 1)

Super-strong Luther was the leader of the Umbrellas when they were young, and grew to resent the way daddy Hargreeves treated him (among other slights: he was transformed with an ape-serum and banished to the moon for years). By season 3, he's mostly gotten over his anger, and is more focused on building his connection with one of the Sparrows.

Before landing the role of Number One, Hopper was best known for playing Dickon Tarly in the seventh season of Game of Thrones. The English actor also starred in the series Merlin and Black Sails, as well as the films Terminator: Dark Fate and Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

David Castañeda as Diego (Number 2)

Diego is a weapons master, who can throw knives with extreme accuracy and manipulate a bullet's trajectory, even stopping it in its tracks. After leaving the Umbrella Academy once he turned 18, he worked as a vigilante with a strong sense of justice. In season 3, he's mostly left to deal with Lila's big surprise.

Castañeda was born on the same month and year as the Umbrellas (though on the 24th instead of the 1st) in Los Angeles. Before landing at Netflix, he appeared in several shows and films including Jane the Virgin, Blindspot, and Sicario: Day of the Soldado. He also had a recurring role on season 3 of ABC Family's Switched at Birth.

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison (Number 3)

Allison, who's known as The Rumor, can mentally influence people with her voice, and her power seem to have physical events as well as mental. (In season 2 she suggested that some soldiers' heads should explode, and they actually did.) She's lost a lot over the course of the series, from her daughter Claire to her '60s husband Ray, which leaves her in a dark place in season 3.

Raver-Lampman started her career in musical theater, and acted in the touring casts of Hair and Wicked, as well as the original Broadway cast of Hamilton. The Umbrella Academy is her first big Hollywood role, and she also voices Molly Tillerman in the Apple TV series Central Park.

Robert Sheehan as Klaus (Number 4)

Klaus is a master of the dead; he can communicate with and summon ghosts, and he's come back to life after dying multiple times. Unfortunately, daddy Hargreeves used traumatic means to train him, so the hero spent years using drugs and alcohol to numb his powers before accepting them over the course of the series. He also had a special connection with Umbrella Ben, who died when they were young.

Irish actor Sheehan has starred in several popular sci-fi/fantasy projects over his career, and is best known for playing the similarly-undead character Nathan in Misfits. He also starred in the films Killing Bono, The Messenger, and The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.

Aidan Gallagher as Number Five

Number Five is a skilled assassin who can manipulate space and time, using teleportation and time travel. He's also a 60-year-old man trapped in a teenager's body; he lived out 40 years and a career at The Commission after his first attempt at time travel went wrong, and then he turned young again during the time travel incident that brought him back to his siblings.

Gallagher's first role was as a child actor in a season 4 episode of Modern Family. The LA native went on to star in the Nickelodeon show Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and Dawn for four seasons before joining The Umbrella Academy.

Elliot Page as Viktor (Number 7)

Viktor grew up as the normal member of the Umbrella Academy, with daddy Hargreeves suppressing his powers out of fear. His discovery of those powers didn't go well; he set off the first season's apocalypse when he blasted a hole in the moon. In seasons 2 and 3, we learn that Viktor's powers come from manipulating sound and energy, and include levitating, telekinesis, and creating forcefields and blasts.

Page got his start as a child actor on Canadian TV, before breaking into Hollywood and landing his breakout, Oscar-nominated role in Juno. He's also known for his roles in the X-Men films, Whip It, and Inception. He came out as transgender in 2020, and his transition is beautifully portrayed in season 3.

The Sparrow Academy

Justin Cornwell as Marcus (Number 1)

The Sparrows' leader is Marcus, who rules with charisma, confidence, and superhuman strength. He's played by Cornwell, who grew up in Louisville, KY, and started his acting career in Chicago. He's appeared on the series Training Day, I Am the Night, and The InBetween, as well as the Netflix musical Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.

Justin H. Min as Sparrow Ben (Number 2)

Both Umbrella and Sparrow Ben have the ability to summon Eldritch Tentacles from a portal in his stomach, which can lift, throw, and squeeze opponents. While Umbrella Ben was kind and even tried to protect Klaus and his siblings as a ghost, Sparrow Ben is antagonistic and competitive, and just not pleasant to be around.

Min grew up in Southern California, graduated from Cornell University, and worked as a journalist before transitioning to acting. He appeared on shows including MTV's Faking It and the web series Dating After College before landing The Umbrella Academy. He also starred alongside Colin Firth and Jodie Turner-Smith in the acclaimed film After Yang.

Britne Oldford as Fei (Number 3)

Fei can summon and control a murder of crows, and while she appears to be blind, the brutal birds serve as her eyes and ears, even at a distance. Canadian actor Oldford has appeared on several hit shows, including the Asylum season of American Horror Story, the Pretty Little Liars spin-off Ravenswood, and several episodes of CW's The Flash.

Jake Epstein as Alphonso (Number 4)

While some may underestimate the scarred jokester of the Sparrows, Alphonso has the power of Empathic Masochism: when he's injured, he can inflict the same injury on the person attacking him. Behind the character's prosthetic scars is none other than Craig from Degrassi: The Next Generation. Epstein's best known for playing the teen soap's resident heartthrob, and he has also starred on the network shows Designated Survivor and Suits. Fun fact: he's also a musical theater actor who was part of the original Broadway cast of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane (Number 5)

Sloane literally defies gravity, with the ability to levitate, fly, and move objects and people through gravity manipulation. She's a romantic who wants to see the world beyond the Sparrow Academy, and she forms an instant connection with Luther. Miami native Rodriguez got her start on Spanish soap operas and Days of Our Lives, before landing roles in films including Centigrade, Delirium, and Identity Theft. She also voiced Honey Lemon in the Disney animated film Big Hero 6, and reprised the role for three seasons of Big Hero 6: The Series.

Cazzie David as Jayme (Number 6)

Jayme has the trippy ability to shoot hallucinogenic spit from her throat, which makes her victims have vivid hallucinations that show their deepest desires (or are just fun, like the aforementioned Footloose scene). David wrote the 2020 essay collection No One Asked For This, and wrote, directed, and starred in the 2017 web series Eighty-Sixed. She's also the daughter of Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David, and she previously dated Pete Davidson for over two years.

Christopher

The final member of the Sparrows is Christopher, a telekinetic, psykronium cube that can induce paralyzing fear, existential dread, and freezing temperatures in his victims. Though audiences hear his voice as static, he has a great sense of humor among the Sparrows.

Everyone Else

Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves

Hargreeves is an eccentric billionaire, Olympic gold medalist, and Nobel Prize winner, who adopts the Umbrellas (and later Sparrows) to train them to save the world. He's also a horrible parent who trains the kids through traumatic means and sees them as tools rather than people. He dies in season 1 of The Umbrella Academy (his death is the inciting event that brings the Umbrellas back together) but in season 3's timeline, he's alive and well.

Feore has maintained a prolific career since getting his start in the eighties. Some of the films he's appeared in include Chicago, The Chronicles of Riddick, Thor, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. He also starred in the shows 24, The Borgias, and House of Cards.

Ritu Arya as Lila

We meet Lila in season 2 as a mysterious, caustic mental hospital patient who falls in love with Diego. It turns out that she's one of the 43 children who were born with powers (on the same day as the Umbrellas and Sparrows), and she can imitate the others' abilities. Arya has appeared on several shows throughout her career, including BBC's Doctors and AMC's Humans, as well as the films Last Christmas and Red Notice. Next up, she's set to appear in the star-studded Barbie film.

Javon "Wanna" Walton as Stan

Euphoria fan-favorite Walton (opens in new tab) joined season 3 in an unknown mystery role last March. It turns out that he plays Stan, the surprise child of Diego and Lila (she leaves the 12-year-old Diego saying it's his turn to be a parent). The child is a bit of a troublemaker, with a penchant for arson and playing with random weapons.

In addition to playing Ashtray on the HBO hit, Walton is a competitive boxer who's training to become a world champion. He also has a twin brother, who served as his stand-in during filming.

Jordan Claire Robbins as Grace

The Umbrellas' and Sparrows' mom Grace is a robot who's programmed to be the perfect housewife and mother to the children. The Umbrellas all considered her "Mom" and thought fondly of her, especially Diego. It turns out she's designed after a one-time girlfriend of Hargreeves, who Diego meets in 1963.

Robbins got her start with a series of television appearances and short films, including stints on 12 Monkeys, Supernatural, and iZombie, before landing The Umbrella Academy.

Callum Keith Rennie as Lester Pocket

We meet the mysterious Lester Pocket as he travels to New York, while listening to assorted cassette tapes in order to block out outside noise. It turns out that he's the adult version of Harlan, the boy who Viktor nannied in season 2 and accidentally gave powers. English actor Rennie has appeared on several shows, including Marvel's Jessica Jones, Prime Video's The Man in the High Castle, Battlestar Galactica, and AMC's The Killing. He also played a recurring role in the films Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Freed.