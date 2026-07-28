Ever since December 2025, hockey-romance fans have been waiting with bated breath for Hudson Williams to return to their TV screens. While his Heated Rivalry co-star Connor Storrie quickly made his way to Saturday Night Live (and picked up an Emmy nomination!), Williams chose to team back up with Crave, the Canadian streamer behind the Game Changers adaptation, for another steamy drama.

Created by playwright Kat Sandler and based on her play of the same name, Williams' next project, Yaga, is a contemporary mystery-thriller and feminist retelling of the witch Baba Yaga from Slavic folklore. When the young heir to a fishery (Williams) goes missing, a private investigator gets wrapped up in an investigation involving "a labyrinth of enigmatic suspects, secret lives, and ancient magic," per the plot description.

"Yaga began as a play with a cast of three in a 200-seat theater, reimagining the myth of Baba Yaga through a modern lens with a genre mashup of mystery and myth," Sandler teased to Entertainment Weekly. "It has since evolved into television as a collision of folklore, fairy tale, noir thriller, police procedural, horror, and feminist fantasy, while continuing to ask the question: What makes a witch?"

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Hudson Williams stars as Henry Park, the missing heir to a successful fishery, in Yaga. (Image credit: Crave/Christopher Lawrence)

Now that Crave has begun teasing new details ahead of a fall release, read on for everything to know about Yaga, including how to watch the highly-anticipated series in the U.S.

When does 'Yaga' come out?

Crave and AMC+ have confirmed that Yaga is set to arrive on streaming in October 2026. The streamers have yet to confirm an official release date, but it's expected that the eight-part series will release weekly (as the fellow Crave series Heated Rivalry did).

Yaga also stars Carrie-Anne Moss as Katherine, "a charismatic university professor with a taste for younger men." (Image credit: Crave/Christopher Lawrence)

Where can you watch 'Yaga' in the U.S.?

For American fans, Crave has confirmed that Yaga will be available to stream in the U.S. via AMC+ this October. It's currently unknown whether or not the series will release concurrently on Crave in Canada and AMC+ in the U.S.

For viewers new to AMC+, the streaming service offers a seven-day free trial, after which a subscription starts at $8 a month with ads or $11 a month without adds. Viewers can also add AMC+ as a channel on Prime Video for the same rates after a seven-day trial. (People who subscribe to AMC+ also get access to the horror streamer Shudder and the indie-focused Sundance Now.)

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Or, if you've been meaning to rewatch Heated Rivalry or check out Jacob Tierney's Letterkenny or Shoresy, Yaga will also be available to stream on Crave. If you don't have a VPN, you can use one like Nord VPN.

P.I. Rapp (Noah Reid) teams up with local detective Carson (Clark Backo) to investigate the central mystery. (Image credit: Crave/Christopher Lawrence)

Who is in the cast of 'Yaga?'

In addition to Williams, the Crave crime-thriller has an exciting leading cast. Carrie-Anne Moss (of The Matrix, Memento, and Jessica Jones fame) stars alongside the actor as Katherine, a "charismatic university professor with a taste for younger men," per the description. Moss has already teased that her and Williams' characters get physical in the series.

"I got to make out with him, so that’s lovely," Moss said, pointing to Williams, during the show's upfront presentation in June 2026. "He was super respectful. He was so respectful to my personal space. This guy is, like, a serious gentleman."

Rounding out the lead cast are Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek, The Vampire Lestat) as Rapp, the out-of-town P.I. looking into the disappearance, and Clark Backo (Letterkenny, The Changeling) as Carson, an "apprehensive" local detective. According to EW, another notable cast member is Sheila McCarthy (The Miniature Wife) as Olena Yaha, "a cheeky and wise local woman, originally from Ukraine, who has a soft spot for younger men, vodka, and hallucinogenics."

Official Teaser | YAGA | Crave Original - YouTube Watch On

Is there a 'Yaga' trailer?

Crave released the first teaser for Yaga at this year's Comic-Con, previewing the spooky, steamy series. The clip is full of interesting moments, from Williams and Moss's characters sharing intimate moments, from witchy moments involving ritualistic icons and chickens, to a shot of Williams's character smiling and holding a chicken while wearing only a midsummer headdress. Thankfully, some narration also gives viewers a primer on the titular myth.

"There's versions of her all over the world. Sometimes she's an ugly old witch who lives in a disappearing hut on chicken feet. Sometimes she's a wise woman, an enchantress, a healer. Sometimes she helps a hero on his quest," Moss's character, Katherine, says. "Sometimes she tests him. Sometimes she kills him. Sometimes she eats him. Sometimes she fucks him. But she always has a name."

TOPICS Drama Fantasy