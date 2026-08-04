In recent seasons, Copenhagen Fashion Week—the "happiest fashion week on earth," as some would call it—has earned the reputation of being a breeding ground for whimsical trends. Playful looks, like bag charms—mixed prints, beaded bags, and crochet skull caps— thrive there, blossoming from micro to macro popularity in a matter of days.

This week, CPHFW fans have been patiently waiting for yet another delightful new trend to emerge and inform our shopping habits for the months ahead. And though we're only two days into the current season—which runs from August 3 to 7—I feel confident in declaring the first breakout trend of the Spring/Summer 2027 run.

A natural evolution of the lace wrap-skirt trend—one of Scandinavia's most popular looks of the moment—eyelet blouses have officially overtaken the CPHFW scene. Where stylish guests would once reach for ribbed tank tops, white button-downs, or a simple oversized T-shirt, they're now choosing summer tops with a bit more romance.

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Think: lace crop tops with statement sleeves, cape blouses with scalloped trimming, and eyelet tanks with asymmetrical hems.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The delicate fabric adds an inherently vintage-inspired feel to even the most mundane of basics. But what they're most useful for is statement layering—adding additional interest to already standout pieces. Satin bloomers, maxi skirts, and barrel-leg jeans, for example, all hold their own next to the retro-adjacent fashion trend.

Thus far, gangs of well-dressed show-goers have worn laser-cut, eyelet, and lace blouses at parties and runway shows for brands ranging from Modström and OpéraSPORT to Copenhagen Fashion Week darling, Ganni. And with events from Collina Strada, Asics, and Levi's still to come, it's a mathematical certainty that more are soon to come.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking to update your shopping list with the Danish favorite? Shop the chicest styles ahead.

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Shop Eyelet Tops Inspired By Copenhagen Fashion Week

And Now This Women's Cotton Eyelet Asymmetric Top (Was $44.50) $26.70 at Macy's