Calling all Netflix reality fans—Perfect Match season 4 has come early this year. The hit dating show that brings together stars from all corners of the Netflix Reality Universe decided to avoid getting name-dropped on Love Island USA by outpacing the show entirely, and offering a quick dose of reality mess before the jam-packed summer starts in earnest.

If you missed the first three seasons, Perfect Match gathers alums from shows like Love Is Blind, Temptation Island, Too Hot to Handle, and more to compete in a chaotic search for their titular match. This year builds out its ranks of Netflix stars with some new faces to the streaming giant, hailing from franchises like Love Island, Married at First Sight, and even Vanderpump Rules. With the season premiering on May 13, viewers can expect both familiar and unrecognizable faces to fuel a new round of love triangles and dating drama.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Perfect Match season 4, including the TV personalities's most memorable moments and any pre-existing connections.

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Alison Ogden

(Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Age: 25

Astrological Sign: Cancer

Previous Show: Building the Band

Best Known For: Her former girl-group, Sweet Seduction; her situationship with Building the Band co-star Conor Smith

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Instagram: @itsalisonogden

TikTok: @itsalisonogden

Ally Lewber

(Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Age: 30

Astrological Sign: Capricorn

Previous Show: Vanderpump Rules seasons 10 and 11

Best Known For: Her love of astrology; her tumultuous relationship with Vanderpump villain James Kennedy

Instagram: @allylewber

TikTok: @allylewber

Bri Balram

(Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Age: 28

Astrological Sign: Sagittarius

Previous Show: Too Hot to Handle season 6 and Battle Camp

Best Known For: Winning THTH with her ex (and now once-again co-star) DeMari Davis

Instagram: @thebriannabalram

TikTok: @thebriannabalram

Chris Dahlan

(Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Age: 27

Astrological Sign: Leo

Previous Show: Age of Attraction season 1

Best Known For: Dating a woman 15 years his senior

Instagram: @chrisdahlan

TikTok: @chrisdahlan

Danny Spongberg

(Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Age: 24

Astrological Sign: Virgo

Previous Show: Temptation Island season 1

Best Known For: Successfully tempting Ashley Moore away from her boyfriend

Instagram: @danny_spongberg

TikTok: @dannyspongberg

Dave Hand

(Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Age: 38

Astrological Sign: Scorpio

Previous Show: Married at First Sight: Australia

Best Known For: His controversial post-show breakup with bride Jamie Marinos

Instagram: @dth_9

TikTok: @davethomas9

DeMari Davis

(Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Age: 29

Astrological Sign: Libra

Previous Show: Too Hot to Handle season 6

Best Known For: Winning THTH with his ex (and now once-again co-star) Bri Balram

Instagram: @demaridavis4

TikTok: @demaridavis_

Hashim Moore

(Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Age: 31

Astrological Sign: Leo

Previous Show: Temptation Island season 1

Best Known For: Playing basketball and football at Princeton University

Instagram: @hashimmoore_

TikTok: @hashimmoore_

Jimmy Presnell

(Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Age: 30

Astrological Sign: Scorpio

Previous Show: Love Is Blind season 6

Best Known For: His romances with Jessica Vestal and Chelsea Blackwell, prompting two legendary LIB moments; his transparency about his five-figure hair transplant and other cosmetic work

Instagram: @jimmypresnell

TikTok: @jimmypresnell

Jimmy Sotos

(Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Age: 27

Astrological Sign: Virgo

Previous Show: N/A

Best Known For: Getting 1.4 million followers on TikTok.

Instagram: @jsotos1

TikTok: @jimmysotos4

Kassy Castillo

(Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Age: 25

Astrological Sign: Capricorn

Previous Show: Love Island USA seasons 5 and 6

Best Known For: Her short-lived romances with Leo Dionicio and Rob Rausch

Instagram: @kass.c

TikTok: @kass.c

Katherine LaPrell

(Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Age: 30

Astrological Sign: Aquarius

Previous Show: Too Hot to Handle season 6

Best Known For: Being the biggest rule-breaker on her season

Instagram: @katherine_laprell

TikTok: @katherinelaprell

Kayla Richart

(Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Age: 25

Astrological Sign: Libra

Previous Show: Too Hot to Handle season 4

Best Known For: Dating her THTH co-star Seb Melrose for two years before a messy breakup (featuring Micah Lussier)

Instagram: @kaylarichart

TikTok: @kayla_richart

Mackenzie Bellows

(Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Age: 25

Astrological Sign: Libra

Previous Show: Squid Game: The Challenge season 2

Best Known For: Sticking to her values and becoming a fan-favorite

Instagram: @mackbellows

TikTok: @mackbellows

Marissa George

(Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Age: 34

Astrological Sign: Aries

Previous Show: Love Is Blind season 7

Best Known For: Her heartbreaking split from Ramses Prashad

Instagram: @rissa.george

TikTok: @official_marissag

Natalie Cruz

(Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Age: 24

Astrological Sign: Leo

Previous Show: Temptation Island season 1

Best Known For: Tempting Grant Larsen away from his girlfriend

Instagram: @natcruzzz

TikTok: @natcruzzzz

Nick Pellecchia

(Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Age: 24

Astrological Sign: Leo

Previous Show: Million Dollar Secret season 2

Best Known For: Winning the competition's million-dollar pot

Instagram: @nickypill

TikTok: @nickypill

Sophie Willett

(Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Age: 30

Astrological Sign: Scorpio

Previous Show: Love Is Blind: UK season 2

Best Known For: Walking out of the pods when she felt like a second choice

Instagram: @slw.3

Weston Richey

(Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Age: 32

Astrological Sign: Cancer

Previous Show: Love Island USA season 1

Best Known For: Being a day one Islander and the villa cowboy

Instagram: @westonrichey

TikTok: @westonrichey

Yamen Sanders

(Image credit: Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Age: 31

Astrological Sign: Virgo

Previous Show: Temptation Island season 1, Love Island USA season 1, and Love Island: All Stars season 3

Best Known For: Being a serial dating-show contestant

Instagram: @yamensanders

TikTok: @yamensanders