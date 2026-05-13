Meet the 'Perfect Match' Season 4 Cast, From the Netflix Alums to the New Faces
The hit dating show has invited alums from 'Love Is Blind,' 'Love Island,' and 'Temptation Island' to enter the villa.
Calling all Netflix reality fans—Perfect Match season 4 has come early this year. The hit dating show that brings together stars from all corners of the Netflix Reality Universe decided to avoid getting name-dropped on Love Island USA by outpacing the show entirely, and offering a quick dose of reality mess before the jam-packed summer starts in earnest.
If you missed the first three seasons, Perfect Match gathers alums from shows like Love Is Blind, Temptation Island, Too Hot to Handle, and more to compete in a chaotic search for their titular match. This year builds out its ranks of Netflix stars with some new faces to the streaming giant, hailing from franchises like Love Island, Married at First Sight, and even Vanderpump Rules. With the season premiering on May 13, viewers can expect both familiar and unrecognizable faces to fuel a new round of love triangles and dating drama.
Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Perfect Match season 4, including the TV personalities's most memorable moments and any pre-existing connections.
Alison Ogden
Age: 25
Astrological Sign: Cancer
Previous Show: Building the Band
Best Known For: Her former girl-group, Sweet Seduction; her situationship with Building the Band co-star Conor Smith
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Instagram: @itsalisonogden
TikTok: @itsalisonogden
Ally Lewber
Age: 30
Astrological Sign: Capricorn
Previous Show: Vanderpump Rules seasons 10 and 11
Best Known For: Her love of astrology; her tumultuous relationship with Vanderpump villain James Kennedy
Instagram: @allylewber
TikTok: @allylewber
Bri Balram
Age: 28
Astrological Sign: Sagittarius
Previous Show: Too Hot to Handle season 6 and Battle Camp
Best Known For: Winning THTH with her ex (and now once-again co-star) DeMari Davis
Instagram: @thebriannabalram
TikTok: @thebriannabalram
Chris Dahlan
Age: 27
Astrological Sign: Leo
Previous Show: Age of Attraction season 1
Best Known For: Dating a woman 15 years his senior
Instagram: @chrisdahlan
TikTok: @chrisdahlan
Danny Spongberg
Age: 24
Astrological Sign: Virgo
Previous Show: Temptation Island season 1
Best Known For: Successfully tempting Ashley Moore away from her boyfriend
Instagram: @danny_spongberg
TikTok: @dannyspongberg
Dave Hand
Age: 38
Astrological Sign: Scorpio
Previous Show: Married at First Sight: Australia
Best Known For: His controversial post-show breakup with bride Jamie Marinos
Instagram: @dth_9
TikTok: @davethomas9
DeMari Davis
Age: 29
Astrological Sign: Libra
Previous Show: Too Hot to Handle season 6
Best Known For: Winning THTH with his ex (and now once-again co-star) Bri Balram
Instagram: @demaridavis4
TikTok: @demaridavis_
Hashim Moore
Age: 31
Astrological Sign: Leo
Previous Show: Temptation Island season 1
Best Known For: Playing basketball and football at Princeton University
Instagram: @hashimmoore_
TikTok: @hashimmoore_
Jimmy Presnell
Age: 30
Astrological Sign: Scorpio
Previous Show: Love Is Blind season 6
Best Known For: His romances with Jessica Vestal and Chelsea Blackwell, prompting two legendary LIB moments; his transparency about his five-figure hair transplant and other cosmetic work
Instagram: @jimmypresnell
TikTok: @jimmypresnell
Jimmy Sotos
Age: 27
Astrological Sign: Virgo
Previous Show: N/A
Best Known For: Getting 1.4 million followers on TikTok.
Instagram: @jsotos1
TikTok: @jimmysotos4
Kassy Castillo
Age: 25
Astrological Sign: Capricorn
Previous Show: Love Island USA seasons 5 and 6
Best Known For: Her short-lived romances with Leo Dionicio and Rob Rausch
Instagram: @kass.c
TikTok: @kass.c
Katherine LaPrell
Age: 30
Astrological Sign: Aquarius
Previous Show: Too Hot to Handle season 6
Best Known For: Being the biggest rule-breaker on her season
Instagram: @katherine_laprell
TikTok: @katherinelaprell
Kayla Richart
Age: 25
Astrological Sign: Libra
Previous Show: Too Hot to Handle season 4
Best Known For: Dating her THTH co-star Seb Melrose for two years before a messy breakup (featuring Micah Lussier)
Instagram: @kaylarichart
TikTok: @kayla_richart
Mackenzie Bellows
Age: 25
Astrological Sign: Libra
Previous Show: Squid Game: The Challenge season 2
Best Known For: Sticking to her values and becoming a fan-favorite
Instagram: @mackbellows
TikTok: @mackbellows
Marissa George
Age: 34
Astrological Sign: Aries
Previous Show: Love Is Blind season 7
Best Known For: Her heartbreaking split from Ramses Prashad
Instagram: @rissa.george
TikTok: @official_marissag
Natalie Cruz
Age: 24
Astrological Sign: Leo
Previous Show: Temptation Island season 1
Best Known For: Tempting Grant Larsen away from his girlfriend
Instagram: @natcruzzz
TikTok: @natcruzzzz
Nick Pellecchia
Age: 24
Astrological Sign: Leo
Previous Show: Million Dollar Secret season 2
Best Known For: Winning the competition's million-dollar pot
Instagram: @nickypill
TikTok: @nickypill
Sophie Willett
Age: 30
Astrological Sign: Scorpio
Previous Show: Love Is Blind: UK season 2
Best Known For: Walking out of the pods when she felt like a second choice
Instagram: @slw.3
Weston Richey
Age: 32
Astrological Sign: Cancer
Previous Show: Love Island USA season 1
Best Known For: Being a day one Islander and the villa cowboy
Instagram: @westonrichey
TikTok: @westonrichey
Yamen Sanders
Age: 31
Astrological Sign: Virgo
Previous Show: Temptation Island season 1, Love Island USA season 1, and Love Island: All Stars season 3
Best Known For: Being a serial dating-show contestant
Instagram: @yamensanders
TikTok: @yamensanders
Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.