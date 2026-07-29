Netflix's wholesome Korean reality show Better Late Than Single returned for its second season this month, with a new cast of eternal singles (or " 모태솔로 " in Korean) dipping their toes into the dating pool for the first time. Over 10 episodes, the 20- and 30-something singles lived together in a retreat on Jeju Island where they got to know each other in the hopes of finding their first relationships. The dating show ended on July 28 with the final couples walking off to continue their romances in the real world, leaving viewers to wonder whether their new faves are still together.

Thankfully, Netflix won't leave fans waiting for too long! The streaming giant has announced a reunion special for Better Late Than Single season 2, which will bring the cast back together for relationship updates and answers to some lingering questions. Below, read on for everything to know about the upcoming reunion, titled Better Late Than Single: After Service.

Better Late Than Single: After Service will reunite the season 2 cast to answer fans' lingering questions. (Image credit: Netflix)

When does 'Better Late Than Single: After Service' come out?

Netflix has confirmed that the Better Late Than Single reunion special will arrive on the streamer on Saturday, August 1, 2026, just five days after the season 2 finale. The exact timing of the release is unknown, but fans have noticed the special may seemingly arrive a day early in the U.S.

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With After Service, Better Late Than Single becomes the third Netflix Korean reality show to get a reunion spinoff, after Single's Inferno Reunion and Physical: Welcome to Mongolia.

Which cast members will return for 'Better Late Than Single: After Service?'

Netflix has yet to confirm which cast members will appear on Better Late Than Single: After Service. All of the season 2 cast members are likely to return to some extent, including Kim Jae-seo, Jeon Seo-yoon, Yoon Jung-yun, Choi Hyun-seo, Lee Han-ju, Ahn Seung-hyun, Kim Soo-hyun, Choi Hyuk-joon, Lee Jin-woo, Han Su-ji, An Jeong-eun, and Kim Tae-hoon. However, there's a chance some stars may only appear for part of the special, if there are scheduling conflicts with their real-life jobs.

As for the show's hosting panel, who provide both commentary for viewers and pre-show dating advice for the cast, comedian Lee Eun-ji and singer Car, the Garden are set to return for the special. (No word yet on whether actors Seo In-guk and Kang Han-na will also make an appearance.)

Finally, the Better Late Than Single: After Service trailer teases something that fans have been teasing for a while. In the clip, the season 2 cast sits down for blind dates with some familiar faces from season 1, including Kang Ji-su, Kim Seung-li, Lee Min-hong, and Yi Do.

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Better Late Than Single: After Service | Official Trailer | Netflix [ENG SUB] - YouTube Watch On

Is there a trailer for 'Better Late Than Single: After Service?'

The Better Late Than Single: After Service trailer promises some awkward-yet-charming drama once the season 2 cast gets back together. In addition to updates from the final couples—Hyun-seo and Hyuk-joon and Han-ju and Jin-woo—it seems that there may be an update on the love triangle between Soo-hyun, Seung-hyun, and Tae-hoon.

Other notable clips in the trailer include a light-hearted "Dating IQ game" hosted by Lee Eun-ji and Car, the Garden; a presentation of dating tips given by season 1's Noh Jae-yun; and the aforementioned blind dates between season 1 and season 2 cast members. We'll have to wait and see whether the "second chance at love" the trailer promises will lead to success.