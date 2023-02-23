Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati have one of the most complicated yet heartening relationships on Netflix's latest reality hit Perfect Match. After their initial matches with other Perfect Match cast members didn't work out, including Dom's sad split from Francesca Farago, the Too Hot to Handle and The Mole alums explored their interest in each other, quickly becoming one of the strongest couples in the villa.

Read on for our breakdown of what happened between Georgia and Dom on Perfect Match, and whether the couple are still together post-filming.

What happened between Dom and Georgia on 'Perfect Match'?

Dom was one of the original members of the villa, and he matched with Too Hot to Handle alum Francesca on the first night. They stayed loyal to each other over the next couple of matches, but they were on different wavelengths, with sensitive sweetie-pie Dom focusing on their emotional connection and Francesca looking for a physical spark. Once they made it to the Board Room, and Francesca's old friend Damian showed up on the board, she decided to put herself on a date with him and explore their unresolved connection.

Meanwhile, Georgia was brought into the house by Chase, who manipulated his way into the Board Room by faking his scores in the blind kiss ranking. At first Georgia is interested in him, but she quickly loses trust in Chase, both from chatter among the villa that he's an obvious villain, and from his hedgy answers when she asks him about his relationship status outside of the show.

After Francesca rematched with Damian, leaving Dom resigned and ready to leave the show, both Georgia and The Circle: France alum Ines encouraged him to stay on the show and explore other connections. Georgia also admitted that she had been interested in him since she arrived in the house, but that she had understood that he was focused on Francesca. Though she understood that his feelings for Francesca wouldn't go away over night (he even told her that he loved her), Georgia asked Dom to match with her. He was surprised, but he also saw that Georgia was amazing, and he was willing to explore their connection.

Once they were matched, Dom and Georgia remained committed to each other, becoming more and more into each other as time went on. Though some people (mostly Francesca and her clique) questioned whether their pairing was just a rebound, Dom showed his loyalty, turning down both Colony and Diamond when he was sent on dates with them. By the end of Episode 8, Dom has even asked Georgia to be his girlfriend.

Are Georgia and Dom still together after 'Perfect Match'?

Based on their Instagram activity, Georgia and Dom have remained friends following the show. They both follow each other, and have left comments on some of each other's posts. However, they're one of the few Perfect Match couples where we have concrete proof that they didn't continue dating after filming. Instead, Georgia's been connected with a different Netflix reality show alum, Harry Jowsey from season 1 of Too Hot to Handle.

For anyone who needs their memory jogged, Harry was one of the most famous stars of THTH's first season when it dropped all the way back in April 2020. The Australian influencer was actually best known for his relationship both on and after the show with Francesca Farago; the two broke the most rules while filming their season in March 2019, and they dated on and off (opens in new tab) for the next two tears.

Harry and Georgia were first linked when they began dating in June 2022, a few months after Perfect Match was reportedly filmed around February-March 2022. The two Australians actually broke up later that fall, but they've since reconciled, with both Georgia and Harry making regular appearances in each other's TikToks for the past few weeks.

As for Dom's relationship status, the sensitive fan-favorite may have found love with a different cast mate. He and Ines have been spending time together over the past month, both posing for pics together at the premiere of the Netflix film Your Place or Mine and attending a Super Bowl party together, per Ines' Instagram. When a commenter asked whether she and Dom are "besties or romantic," Ines replied with three heart emojis.

So that's Georgia with Harry, and Dom possibly with Ines. Meanwhile, in case anyone was curious about Francesca, she's currently in a serious relationship with trans TikTok star Jesse Sullivan. In a recent Variety (opens in new tab) interview, she shared that Sullivan isn't going to watch the show, but that he's "very supportive."