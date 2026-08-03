Two weeks ago, you heard from Marie Claire style director Sara Holzman . She’s not the only new face stepping in for The A-List Edit while Halie is away. Hi, I’m Irina , MC’s new interim senior fashion news editor. For the next few months, along with other fashion editors, I’ll be here covering the celebrity style trends currently taking up space in our minds and, inevitably, our wardrobes. First up: gym shorts .

The World Cup may be over, but the sports-adjacent trend that exploded alongside it this summer is still going strong. In the past year, athletic shorts have appeared on an all-star roster of celebrities, including Olivia Wilde, Zendaya , and Charlize Theron . Forever the stylesetter, Zoë Kravitz gave an early masterclass in styling track shorts beyond the track when, last July, she paired classic black Adidas three-stripe shorts with a red T-shirt and heeled sandal mules.

But as someone who hadn’t paid much attention to gym or basketball shorts since I stopped running cross-country in high school, I remained skeptical. Could the item really work outside a workout? Fast-forward 12 months, and this summer’s celebrity outfits proved that the answer is yes.

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From Ayo Edebiri to Zendaya and Charlize Theron, everyone is on board of the track shorts trend train. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Track Shorts, Off the Track

Athletic shorts are no longer limited to the nylon pairs you might wear for a morning run (though there are plenty of those around, too, if you’re leaning into the sportif trend ). The latest versions come in everything from cotton twill and terrycloth to satin and taffeta, giving the sporty silhouette considerably more styling range than its humble roots may suggest.

While Kravitz first made a convincing case for wearing track shorts with heels , it was Ayo Edebiri —never one to shy away from an unexpectedly styled outfit or a daring red carpet look —who made me seriously reconsider the category. In the fall, The Bear star paired knee-length basketball shorts with a long-sleeve T-shirt, a sweater casually draped over her shoulders, and pointed-toe pumps. The shorts may have been court-ready, but the overall effect was city cool.

Satin and taffeta styles, in particular, are ripe for a celebrity-worthy elevation. In June, Zendaya test-drove a sunny yellow pair of boxer-style shorts, alongside a leather bomber, straight from the Louis Vuitton runway. Then, in July, Theron arrived at a photocall for The Odyssey wearing ice blue drawstring shorts with a silky button-down, blazer, and strappy stilettos. By that point, I was ready to hit “add to cart.”

How I Style It

Borrowing from Charlize Theron's look, by styling the taffeta shorts with a collared shirt and blazer. (Image credit: Irina Grechko.)

As effortlessly cool as Kravitz makes athletic shorts look, my own style tends to lean more minimal. Unsurprisingly, I found myself drawn to the trend’s dressier interpretations.

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I’m already a huge fan of Donni’s taffeta drawstring pants , which somehow make an easy, pull-on silhouette look far more refined than it actually is. So I immediately clocked the L.A. brand’s Silk Taffeta Racer Stripe Shorts . They come in versatile black, as well as softer cloud blue and mauve pink options, and strike exactly the balance I was looking for: relaxed but not overly sporty.

For their first outing, I borrowed from Theron’s styling formula , pairing the black shorts with an oversized short-sleeve button-down and a black blazer (which I would switch for a leather jacket, à la Hailey Bieber, in the fall). Since I was sporting the look for a lunch out, rather than something more formal like a photocall the office, I injected a pop of color with orange Prada kitten heels in a similarly lustrous fabric. To add an even more playful contrast to the more severe black-and-white palette, I’ve completed the look with Loewe’s pink balloon-like sunglasses.

The combination made the perfect warm-weather look that could go from a coffee meeting to happy hour to an alfresco dinner: dressed up on top, breezy on the bottom.