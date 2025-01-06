Meet 'Selling the City' Star Jordyn Taylor Braff: What to Know About Her Career Trajectory and Dating History
Meet the realtor who traded Hollywood glamour for NYC luxury.
Netflix's latest real-estate show Selling the City introduces a new cast of fashionable realtors ready to take reality TV by storm. Like most reality TV stars, the women of the latest Selling Sunset spinoff have connections to Hollywood through their personal lives or A-list clientele.
One such breakout of the debut season of Selling the City is Jordyn Taylor Braff, who found stardom before her pivot to real estate at the Douglas Elliman headquarters, giving her one of the most intriguing backstories of the new cast. Read on to learn more about Jordan Taylor Braff and how her famous former beau helped her break into her profession.
Jordyn Taylor Braff is a bicoastal luxury realtor and former singer.
Jordyn, 34, hails from Southern California and splits her time between N.Y.C. and the L.A. area. Before she began her real estate career in 2016, Jordyn was a recording artist signed to Interscope Records. Her song "Accessory" was even included in the soundtrack for the 2009 rom-com Confessions of a Shopaholic.
Her Douglas Elliman profile reads, "My journey from the entertainment world to real estate has equipped me with a keen understanding of the power of connections, the importance of social engagement, and the art of delivering unparalleled experiences to my clients."
She had a three-year relationship with her ex-boyfriend Trevor Noah.
In Selling the City, Jordyn reveals that she first moved to New York for "love," referring to her former boyfriend, ex-host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah. She and Noah began dating around 2015, per Paste, and quietly ended things around the summer of 2018. Not only were the pair often photographed together on red carpets at the time, but Jordyn still has photos of the couple on her Instagram, which goes back nearly a decade.
"He and I met on Twitter, which is so random," Jordyn says of Noah on Selling the City. "I was here visiting and we met up but I was so nervous. He's a celebrity, but, at the time, he was a nobody. No one knew who he was."
"I was the funnier one in the relationship," Jordyn recalls on the show. "Trevor borrowed me for material all the time. I think I was the subject of jokes from time to time, but he would also steal my material, a hundred percent."
Jordyn also revealed that Noah helped her real estate career when she was a lower-level realtor in N.Y.C.
"He ended up purchasing an apartment—it was my first ultra-luxury deal. I think it was a 10 million dollar deal. It’s the only time you’ll ever hear that I slept with a client," she joked, adding, "But yeah, it catapulted me past the rental, and the lower-end sales and got me into luxury, which was awesome. Love kept me here but not love for him, love for the city."
Speaking with Decider for the premiere of the Netflix series, Jordyn said she recently spoke with Noah to give him a heads-up about his mention in the show. "I wanted to kind of nip it in the bud a little bit," she told the outlet.
She also shared an update on whether she brought on another celebrity she name-drops on the show as a client: Michael B. Jordan. "[We’re] still working on it," she admitted.
She's an avid philanthropist and world traveler.
Throughout her life, Jordyn has been involved with several non-profit organizations. She even founded her own initiative Twelve Months of Giving, which is currently on hiatus but highlights global organizations that work toward positive change.
She recently announced that she had become an ambassador for Room to Grow, which provides baby and toddler items and parenting support to low-income families.
