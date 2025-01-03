Calling all Netflix viewers patiently waiting for new seasons of Selling Sunset and Selling the OC—the reality TV universe has gone bicoastal. On January 3, 2025, the streaming giant debuted Selling the City, a new N.Y.C.-based spinoff to the must-watch franchise. This time, instead of a brokerage run by our favorite short kings, the big boss is Eleonora Srugo, who leads a new team of fashionable and dramatic women taking the city by storm.

The new show has enlisted a cast of Manhattan real-estate heavyweights, from the rising industry stars under Eleanora's team to a familiar alum from the Million Dollar Listing universe. (No, not Ryan Serhant, that's a different Netflix show.) Read on to learn more about the stars of Selling the City, from their real-estate feats to their star-studded relationship histories.

Abigail Godfrey

(Image credit: Jake Rosenberg/Courtesy of Netflix)

Abigail Godfrey hails from Greenville, South Carolina, and attended Clemson University, where she studied psychology and met her husband Pat Godfrey, a former college football player, per her Douglas Elliman profile. She recently became a member of Eleanora's team, and per PEOPLE she closed a 1.7 million dollar deal on a condo in Manhattan's NoMad neighborhood in June 2023.

In addition to real estate, Abigail is a philanthropist who runs the Elite V Football Showcase alongside her husband, where they "provide college recruitment opportunities to under-represented high school athletes from across New York."

Instagram: @theabigodfrey

Eleonora Srugo

(Image credit: Jake Rosenberg/Courtesy of Netflix)

Eleonora Srugo, 37, was born in Israel and raised in downtown Manhattan, and she attended Stuyvesant High School before getting her Bachelor's from Boston University. She joined Douglas Elliman in 2009 and rose to "consistently rank among the city's Top 10 Individual Agents," per her bio. She established the Eleanora & CO. team at Douglas Elliman in 2023; that same year, she closed a $75 million+ deal on a Central Park South condo. (Davina, eat your heart out.)

Eleonora is also known for her deep social connections, including NY.C. mayor Eric Adams, and for founding an Alumni Mentoring Program at Stuyvesant.

Instagram: @eleonorasrugo

Gisselle Meneses Nunez

(Image credit: Jake Rosenberg/Courtesy of Netflix)

Giselle Meneses-Nunez grew up in New Jersey and attended Montclair State University. She got her start in real estate in her home state and later joined Douglas Elliman in 2022, expanding her sales to include New York properties, per her LinkedIn. (Giselle does not currently have a Douglas Elliman bio.)

As for her personal life, Giselle is a mom to a 16-year-old daughter, and the realtor reveals on Selling the City that she had a "situationship" with Michael B. Jordan seven years ago. (This isn't the first time Jordan has been mentioned in a Selling series, as Sunset's Bre Tiesi also previously revealed her history with the actor.)

Instagram: @gissellemenesesnunez

Jade Chan

(Image credit: Jake Rosenberg/Courtesy of Netflix)

Jade Chan was born in N.Y.C. and raised in Atlanta. According to PEOPLE, she started in public relations before joining Douglas Elliman's "administrative side" in 2013. She now lands among the brokerage's top 3 percent of agents, managing a portfolio of over $2 billion of New Development inventory and holding the title of Director of Sales for The Mandarin Oriental Residences Fifth Avenue, per her bio.

Instagram: @nyc_byjade

Jordyn Taylor

(Image credit: Jake Rosenberg/Netflix)

Jordyn Taylor Braff, 34, grew up in Southern California and transitioned from the entertainment world to real estate. According to her bio, she currently does business in both L.A. and N.Y.C.

On the philanthropy front, Jordyn is an ambassador for the nonprofit Room to Grow, and she founded Twelve Months of Giving, which is currently on hiatus. Her personal life also comes up in Selling the City, where she opens up about her past relationship with Trevor Noah (and claims she was "the funnier one" in the pairing).

Instagram: @jordyntaylornow

Justin Tuinstra

(Image credit: Jake Rosenberg/Courtesy of Netflix)

Justin Tuinstra is a Midwestern native who leads his own team at Douglas Elliman and often works closely with his longtime colleague Eleanora. He started his real estate career in 2008 and joined the brokerage in 2011. Per his bio, Justin "has closed over $500 million in sales and earned himself a reputation as one of New York's most adept market strategists."

Instagram: @justintoddnyc

Steve Gold

(Image credit: Jake Rosenberg/Courtesy of Netflix)

Steve Gold is a familiar face to fans of real-estate shows, as he was a cast member on Million Dollar Listing New York from 2017 to 2021. Formerly a vice president at Douglas Elliman, Gold is currently a broker leading his own team at The Corcoran Group. His bio states he has sold over $3 billion in luxury properties.

The 39-year-old has welcomed two daughters with his wife, Luzia.

Instagram: @stevexgold

Taylor Middleton

(Image credit: Jake Rosenberg/Courtesy of Netflix)

Taylor Middleton Scavo grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, and attended Vanderbilt University, before moving to N.Y.C. and starting her real estate career in 2013. After stints at Corcoran and Serhant (the brokerage from another Netflix series, Owning Manhattan), Taylor is currently a member of Eleanora's team with over $500 million in career sales, per her bio.

She's married to investment banker Peter Scavo.

Instagram: @taylormiddletonnyc