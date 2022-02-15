So, What Is Anna Delvey Doing Now?

Netflix's Inventing Anna is the scammer show for anyone who loves glitz, glamour, and schadenfreude towards the rich. The Shonda Rhimes-created show is based on the story of Anna Delvey, née Sorokin, the "Soho grifter" whose escapades were written up in the viral article Maybe She Had So Much Money She Just Lost Track of It.

Between 2013 and 2017, the faux heiress scammed her way through New York society, before being convicted of swindling hotels, restaurants, banks, and a private jet operator out of over $200,000. The series follows Sorokin up to her guilty verdict, and fans who've devoured the show may be left wondering what she's up to now. Here's everything we know about the goings-on of Anna Delvey since her conviction.

Did Anna go to prison?

In real life, as in the show, Sorokin was found guilty after a trial that garnered media attention for her wardrobe choices and demands, which sometimes delayed proceedings. According to The Guardian, Sorokin was "admonished for throwing tantrums when she couldn’t get her stylist-curated outfits, and drew unflattering sketches of the lead prosecutor during testimony."

Sorokin was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison on one count of attempted grand larceny, three counts of grand larceny, and four counts of theft of services. She served her time in Albion Correctional Facility until she was released on parole in February of 2021, getting out early for good behavior.

What happened to Anna after she was released?

After her release, the faux socialite enjoyed a few weeks of freedom. She rejoined social media as @theannadelvey on Instagram and Twitter. Photos from the time show her out and about in NYC.

Six weeks after her release, Sorokin was placed in custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for overstaying her visa. In an Insider essay published ahead of Inventing Anna's premiere, she said that her visa overstay was "unintentional and largely out of my control." She has appealed her deportation, but remained in custody after a judge deemed her “a continuous danger to the community," partly based on her press interviews and social media.

She is currently in Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, N.Y., where she's expected to remain until ICE determines whether she'll be sent to Germany.

A post shared by Anna Delvey2.0 (@theannadelvey) A photo posted by on

What has Anna said about her crimes?

Sorokin has been presented in the media (and the show) as mostly unrepentant about her actions, though she did tell the court during her sentencing hearing, "I apologize for the mistakes I made." In an interview given the day after after her sentencing, Sorokin admitted, "The thing is, I'm not sorry. I’d be lying to you and to everyone else and to myself if I said I was sorry for anything. I regret the way I went about certain things."

In a recent New York Times interview, she expressed remorse for her actions, reflecting that she felt defiant and was still processing everything when she made that initial quote.

"I feel sorry for the way my case is being perceived. And I feel sorry that I resorted to these actions that people think I’m glorifying now," she said. "I feel sorry for the choices I’ve made. Definitely, I don’t feel like the world would be a better place if people were just trying to be more like me."

She has also recently expressed that she feels she's unable to go on with her life and move past her crimes. Of her ICE detention, she told Cosmopolitan, "I was given an opportunity to move on, but they took it all away from me. I feel like I’m being tried for the same thing over and over again."

What does Anna think of the show?

Sorokin has given more interviews since Inventing Anna came out; according to NYT, she sold her life rights to the show’s creators for $320,000 and worked as a paid consultant on the series. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she said of the series, "This will override reality. It’s weird to watch your own life owned by somebody else," adding "It's a good exercise in letting go."

She also noted that many of her friends and associates consulted on the show. "It’s like lots of people in your life telling you what they think of you, all at the same time. Turns out, most of the time we don’t want to know what people really think of us."

As for how she felt about the depiction of herself, she recalled thinking, "Am I that insufferable?" after seeing the trailer. If so, she said, "I don’t feel like I could ever be friends with myself."