We Found The Best Summer Dresses You'll Practically Live In

Welcome to The Essentials , our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

I’m dreaming of the day I can stow away my light layers—I love my trench, but I’m craving the carefree dressing of summer. Recently, I’ve been on the hunt for the best dresses out there. I want it all: floral, short, long, flowy, not so flowy—the list goes on. So naturally, my first step was to scour the internet. I found everything I want all in one place (if you can believe it), and that place is Macy’s.

The multi-brand retailer is a fashion-person go-to for key wardrobe-building pieces, and this summer is no exception. I spotted a slew of dress styles from the cotton poplin dress I’m almost 100% sure will be on a weekly rotation in my wardrobe to floral pieces that make a statement. I sifted through to find the best (and affordable!) options out there that I think you would love, too.

Keyhole Maxi Dress $49 at Macy's (opens in new tab) When in doubt, opt for a cotton poplin. It will always look expensive no matter what price you paid and will stand the test of time.

Akilina Sleeveless Dress $138 at Macy's (opens in new tab) A slip dress but make it interesting with bold, colorful florals.

Textured Smocked Puff Sleeve Midi Dress $59 at Macy's (opens in new tab) A little black dress for summer.

Tied-Strap Smocked Maxi Dress $59 at Macy's (opens in new tab) Smocked-details galore for easy summer dressing.

Puff-Sleeve Cutout Midi Dress $59 at Macy's (opens in new tab) If your wardrobe doesn’t have this shade of mint yet, this is a great place to start.

Puff-Sleeve Cutout Dress $54 at Macy's (opens in new tab) Have this on hand for an impromptu garden party that may pop up on your summer agenda.

Lace Sleeveless Fit & Flare Dress $395 at Macy's (opens in new tab) This eyelet option is a classic and will pair perfectly with this season’s biggest trend: ballet flats.

V-Neckline Short Dress $60 at Macy's (opens in new tab) This option screams “quiet luxury,” especially in a pastel yellow.

Knot Textured Dress $60 at Macy's (opens in new tab) The silhouette of this dress is classic, but what makes it interesting is the Kelly green.

Sleeveless Ruched-Side Midi Dress $110 at Macy's (opens in new tab) I promise you’ll never regret having multiple LBD’s in your wardrobe come summer.

Ayla Sleeveless Midi Slip Dress $129 at Macy's (opens in new tab) With a pair of strappy sandals, consider your outfit done for that summer wedding you’re attending.

Cotton Smocked Strapless Midi Dress $59 at Macy's (opens in new tab) ICYMI, tube dresses are the it-item of the summer.

Lyona Twist-Front Faux-Wrap Dress $159 at Macy's (opens in new tab) It's the color combination for me.