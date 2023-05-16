We Found The Best Summer Dresses You'll Practically Live In

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.
I’m dreaming of the day I can stow away my light layers—I love my trench, but I’m craving the carefree dressing of summer. Recently, I’ve been on the hunt for the best dresses out there. I want it all: floral, short, long, flowy, not so flowy—the list goes on. So naturally, my first step was to scour the internet. I found everything I want all in one place (if you can believe it), and that place is Macy’s.
The multi-brand retailer is a fashion-person go-to for key wardrobe-building pieces, and this summer is no exception. I spotted a slew of dress styles from the cotton poplin dress I’m almost 100% sure will be on a weekly rotation in my wardrobe to floral pieces that make a statement. I sifted through to find the best (and affordable!) options out there that I think you would love, too.
When in doubt, opt for a cotton poplin. It will always look expensive no matter what price you paid and will stand the test of time.
If your wardrobe doesn’t have this shade of mint yet, this is a great place to start.
Have this on hand for an impromptu garden party that may pop up on your summer agenda.
This eyelet option is a classic and will pair perfectly with this season’s biggest trend: ballet flats.
The silhouette of this dress is classic, but what makes it interesting is the Kelly green.
I promise you’ll never regret having multiple LBD’s in your wardrobe come summer.
With a pair of strappy sandals, consider your outfit done for that summer wedding you’re attending.
-
Calling Colleen Hoover Fans: Blake Lively Is Officially a Redhead for "It Ends With Us"
She’s the Lily Bloom we knew we needed.
By Samantha Holender
-
Lovehoney Is Having a Rare Sale on Its Best-Selling, Crazy Popular Sex Toys
The rare sale ends on Sunday.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Megha Rao Blends South Asian and Western Fashion in Her One-of-a-Kind Clothing Brand
"I want people to feel a sense of pride and power when they put on the clothes."
By Brooke Knappenberger