We Found The Best Summer Dresses You'll Practically Live In

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

I’m dreaming of the day I can stow away my light layers—I love my trench, but I’m craving the carefree dressing of summer. Recently, I’ve been on the hunt for the best dresses out there. I want it all: floral, short, long, flowy, not so flowy—the list goes on. So naturally, my first step was to scour the internet. I found everything I want all in one place (if you can believe it), and that place is Macy’s.

The multi-brand retailer is a fashion-person go-to for key wardrobe-building pieces, and this summer is no exception. I spotted a slew of dress styles from the cotton poplin dress I’m almost 100% sure will be on a weekly rotation in my wardrobe to floral pieces that make a statement. I sifted through to find the best (and affordable!) options out there that I think you would love, too.

Keyhole Maxi Dress

When in doubt, opt for a cotton poplin. It will always look expensive no matter what price you paid and will stand the test of time.

Akilina Sleeveless Dress

A slip dress but make it interesting with bold, colorful florals. 

Textured Smocked Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

A little black dress for summer.

Tied-Strap Smocked Maxi Dress

Smocked-details galore for easy summer dressing.

Puff-Sleeve Cutout Midi Dress

If your wardrobe doesn’t have this shade of mint yet, this is a great place to start. 

Puff-Sleeve Cutout Dress

Have this on hand for an impromptu garden party that may pop up on your summer agenda. 

Lace Sleeveless Fit & Flare Dress

This eyelet option is a classic and will pair perfectly with this season’s biggest trend: ballet flats. 

V-Neckline Short Dress

This option screams “quiet luxury,” especially in a pastel yellow.

Knot Textured Dress

The silhouette of this dress is classic, but what makes it interesting is the Kelly green. 

Sleeveless Ruched-Side Midi Dress

I promise you’ll never regret having multiple LBD’s in your wardrobe come summer. 

Ayla Sleeveless Midi Slip Dress

With a pair of strappy sandals, consider your outfit done for that summer wedding you’re attending. 

Cotton Smocked Strapless Midi Dress

ICYMI, tube dresses are the it-item of the summer. 

Lyona Twist-Front Faux-Wrap Dress

It's the color combination for me. 

Printed Cowl-Neck Midi Slipdress

Save this for your vacation packing list.

