See Meghan Markle's Gorgeous Wedding Jewelry Up Close

And how it compares to her sister-in-law Kate Middleton's.

Getty Images
Perhaps more beautiful than Meghan Markle's wedding dress is the jewelry she chose to accessorize it with. Meghan wore a simple but classic pair of Cartier earrings. The silver jewelry was a departure from her preference for gold stacked rings. But just like we predicted, Meghan's wedding ring was fashioned from a piece of Welsh gold, gifted by The Queen.

Getty Images

There's a good reason for the minimalist choice in jewels, however, and that was to let her wedding tiara shine. According to a statement released by Kensington Palace via Twitter, Meghan wore The Queen Mary Tiara. The diamond and platinum accessory was made in 1932 and the center was set with a detachable brooch of ten brilliant diamonds.

On Kate Middleton's wedding day in 2011, Kate wore the Cartier Halo tiara passed down from Queen Elizabeth II along with $20,000 custom-made Robinson Pelham diamond earrings.

Getty Images

Like Middleton, Princess Diana didn't wear a necklace or bracelet either on her wedding day in 1981. Meghan also followed suit as a necklace would have distracted from her boatneck style Givenchy wedding gown.

Getty Images

Follow along here as we report on the royal wedding in real-time—from the dress to the tiara to Harry and Meghan's most adorable moments.

