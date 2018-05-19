Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle Chose a Very Untraditional Designer for Her Wedding Dress

Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy designed the boatneck style gown.

Royal Wedding prince harry meghan markle
Getty Images

After months of anticipation, we finally know who Meghan chose to design her wedding dress: Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy. The fashion house revealed the once top-secret news in the following statement via Twitter:

MarieClaire.com's exclusive royal wedding expert Caroline Castigliano predicted that Meghan would choose a British designer. It was originally reported that Ralph & Russo and Erdem were top contenders, but Meghan chose a French fashion house to create her boatneck style gown instead. Her sister-in-law Kate Middleton chose Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen when she married Prince William in 2011.

Castigliano predicts that Meghan has chosen an American designer for the second dress she'll wear during the evening reception at Frogmore House that's hosted by Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles.

"For the evening party, I'm sure she'll change into something that's much more her personal style," says Castigliano. "For that, I think it would be really nice if she wore an American designer."

Follow along here as we report on the royal wedding in real-time—from the dress to the tiara to Harry and Meghan's most adorable moments.

