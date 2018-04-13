What Jewelry Will Meghan Markle Wear for the Royal Wedding?

When Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry on May 19, her wedding gown will likely be accessorized with a Welsh gold wedding band—a tradition passed down through several generations of British royalty. The Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret (the Queen's sister), Princess Anne (the Queen's daughter), Princess Diana, and Kate Middleton all had Welsh gold wedding rings. But when it comes to the rest of Markle's wedding-day accessories, her other pieces of jewelry are a lot more unpredictable than the ring. A diamond necklace, a bracelet, a hair clip? The possibilities are endless!

During public events with Harry throughout the past year, Meghan has often chosen dainty gold earrings, necklaces, and bracelets to match her belted coats and turtlenecks. She rarely wears silver jewelry, which makes it even more likely she'll follow suit with royal tradition and choose a Welsh gold band—along with the accessories to match it, of course.

In 2011, Kate Middleton's gorgeous lace detailing on her wedding gown made statement accessories like a bracelet and necklace unnecessary. Instead, Middleton chose to wear the Cartier Halo tiara passed down from Queen Elizabeth II and $20,000 custom-made Robinson Pelham diamond earrings. In 1981, Princess Diana wore the Cambridge Lovers’ Knot Tiara—also passed down from Queen Elizabeth II—and chose not to wear a necklace or bracelet either. Her dress was dramatic enough with its puff sleeves that embodied an antique Victorian-style era. She did, however, wear pear-shaped earrings owned by her mother.

If Markle chooses to follow in the footsteps of her soon-to-be sister-in-law and late mother-in-law, we'll only be seeing a tiara and earrings as the main accessories on her wedding day. While Markle's typically understated jewelry is definitely not in the royal wedding vocabulary, we have seen Markle's taste in accessories evolve since she and Harry went public with their relationship.

Meghan Markle wearing Birks stackable rings alongside a few dainty gold ones. Getty Images

Back in her Instagram days, Markle was seen wearing this Baublebar crystal leaf ring. Recently, she's been playing around with different yet still subtle styles—from $498 Adina Reyter yellow-gold diamond curve earrings to $90 Isabel Marant gold hoops (shop similar here) to $1,495 Birks stackable yellow-gold rings. She consistently chooses gold accents.

The one that she would most likely replicate on her wedding day, however, are the Birks white gold snowflake round jacket earrings that retail for $5,995. (Not exactly Markle's style.) The main reason? Unlike the other pieces, these were worn during an official royal event with the Queen at Christmas Day church service in Sandringham. Plus, they're considerably more expensive and traditional-looking, which seems to be a major theme with royal wedding jewelry. Only 38 days until we know for sure what Markle will choose.