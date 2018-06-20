Today's Top Stories
1
The Summer of Scam, Explained
2
Why Ivanka Trump's Dress Is So Controversial
3
The Most Popular Plastic Surgery Where You Live
4
10 Rainbow Products to Shop for Pride Month
Trump, congressional leaders
5
This Trump Meeting Was Just Old White Men

Reese Witherspoon Released the "Madeline" Dress to Honor Her 'Big Little Lies' Character

The Draper James piece is called "Madeline."

HBO

Reese Witherspoon spearheaded the creation of HBO's hit-series Big Little Lies, so it obviously has a special place in her heart. The multi-hyphenate actress recently showed her fans just how much she loves the show by launching a dress named after her BLL character, Madeline Martha Mackenzie.

Available through Witherspoon's personal Draper James fashion line, which is full of southern charm, the "Madeline," silk number features a detailed leaf print and yellow beaded embroidery. The vibrant dress clearly pays homage to both Witherspoon's southern roots and her character's preppy housewife vibes.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

A quick recap of Madeline's style:

HBO
HBO
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Here's Witherspoon looking cute in the "Madeline" dress:

Courtesy

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Courtesy

Draper James "Madeline" dress, $295 SHOP IT

The feminine dress is absolutely a genius design on Witherspoon's part because now every BLL fan can channel her character's style, and, essentially, Witherspoon's too. If you're looking for a place to wear the limited-edition piece, it would work as a wedding guest dress or as a Halloween costume should you wish to dress like Witherspoon's show character. (What? It's never too early to plan ahead.)

Related Stories
Reese Witherspoon Is Leading the Charge
Reese Witherspoon Confirms 'Legally Blonde 3'

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
The Best Backpacks to Fit Your Life In
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Victoria Beckham Packed Her Best Outfits for NYC
Footwear Experts Share Their Comfy Sneaker Picks
Pippa Middleton's Jumpsuit Is Anti-Maternity Wear
Meghan and Kate's First Royal Ascot Looks Compared
The Best and Craziest Hats at The Royal Ascot
Meghan Markle's Royal Ascot Outfit Is Gorgeous
Meghan Markle Twinned with Princess Diana in Blue
Queen Rania of Jordan Is One Stylish Royal