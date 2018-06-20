Reese Witherspoon spearheaded the creation of HBO's hit-series Big Little Lies, so it obviously has a special place in her heart. The multi-hyphenate actress recently showed her fans just how much she loves the show by launching a dress named after her BLL character, Madeline Martha Mackenzie.

Available through Witherspoon's personal Draper James fashion line, which is full of southern charm, the "Madeline," silk number features a detailed leaf print and yellow beaded embroidery. The vibrant dress clearly pays homage to both Witherspoon's southern roots and her character's preppy housewife vibes.



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

A quick recap of Madeline's style:

HBO

HBO

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Here's Witherspoon looking cute in the "Madeline" dress:



Courtesy

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Courtesy

Draper James "Madeline" dress, $295 SHOP IT

The feminine dress is absolutely a genius design on Witherspoon's part because now every BLL fan can channel her character's style, and, essentially, Witherspoon's too. If you're looking for a place to wear the limited-edition piece, it would work as a wedding guest dress or as a Halloween costume should you wish to dress like Witherspoon's show character. (What? It's never too early to plan ahead.)