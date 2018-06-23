Here's Why Meghan Markle Always Wears Shoes That Are Too Big for Her

Meghan Markle has impeccable style. She's been a style icon since before she joined the royal family, but ever since her engagement to Prince Harry, she's taken things to the next level. Everything about every look is on-point—that's why some fans have been surprised to notice one fashion quirk of Meghan's: Her shoes are almost always a size or two too big.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

It's true. Look closely at Meghan's shoes and you'll almost always notice a gap at the heel. Fans especially took note of this with her Royal Ascot outfit. The stunning Givenchy look was paired with black pumps that were noticeably loose.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

According to fashion expert Harriet Davey, there's a good reason for Meghan's ill-fitting footwear.

"Celebs often go a size up, or even two, in the shoe department when they're at an event or on the red carpet and it's for one reason we can all relate to—to avoid blisters," Davey told The Sun. "There's nothing worse than uncomfortable shoes (we've all been there on a night out) and when celebs like Meghan are wearing heels for a long period of time their feet can often swell up."

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This makes sense—especially for someone who spends as much time on her feet (and in heels) as Meghan.

"The swelling can cause blisters and in the long run bunions—like long-time heel fan Victoria Beckham has been rumored to suffer with," Davey added.



Getty Images

Meghan has been working this fashion trick for a while now—even the shoes she wore at her November 2017 engagement photo call with Harry looked too big.

So how does Meghan (and other celebrities who use the same trick) keep her shoes from slipping off when she goes up a size or two?

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"A trick of the trade is to stuff the toe with padding like tissue or cotton wool, and this can be taken out once they feel like they need a bit more room in their shoes," Davey explained.



The more you know.