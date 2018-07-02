Gigi Hadid, who's vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, wore a bustier-style one-piece bathing suit from Solid & Striped x Re/Done while enjoying some yacht-related activities yesterday. The swimsuit, dubbed "The Hollywood One Piece," (the perfect description for a famous model like Hadid) is a simple yet sexy option for anyone trying to balance the whole sunbathing-swimming-lounging-yachting thing (or whatever it is people do on yachts).

This isn't the first time Hadid has worn a swimsuit from Solid & Striped; she also owns a blue-and-white two-piece from the brand and of course, the red-white-and-blue number she wore for Taylor Swift's Fourth of July shindig a few years ago. The brand is beloved by celebrities and has been spotted on everyone from Demi Lovato to Shay Mitchell. To make her swimsuit stand out from the (yacht) crowd, Hadid accessorized with necklaces, rings, and a pair of tiny white cat-eye sunglasses.

She was also joined by fellow model and actress Emily Ratajkowski on the boat as the two soaked up the sun. Ratajkowski wore an itty-bitty polka dot bikini from her own swimsuit line Inamorata Swim and showed off her dance moves via an Instagram story.

Hadid's exact swimsuit retails for $170 and is still available to shop (yesss!). Before you go on your next vacation, scoop up her one piece below.

Solid & Striped x Re/Done, $170 SHOP IT