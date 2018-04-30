Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik aren't doing much to hide the fact that they might be back together. The latest evidence: Photos from TMZ show ZiGi sharing a kiss on Sunday. Paps snapped the model and musician (with a shaved- and tatted-head) smooching on a street corner in New York City.

Hadid recently celebrated her 23rd birthday, and though Malik wasn't at her star-studded birthday bash, there was speculation that he sent her a present anyway. Two days after her birthday (which she now shares with Prince Louis Arthur Charles), she tweeted a picture of a cake with a horse on it, along with the caption: "he wins ;)," with a heart emoji. The "he" hasn't been confirmed, but honestly, who else could be deserving of Hadid's winky face and hearts?

Two weeks ago Malik was seen entering Hadid's apartment building in a red and black hoodies and sweatpants, and then leaving then next day in the same clothes.

The two have not confirmed whether or not they are back together, but if a picture is worth a thousand words, then this one says, "Hell yes they are!"