Gigi Hadid’s Post-Met Gala Recovery Outfit Includes $485 Sweatpants and Comfy Ballet Flats
The model swapped her Miu Miu gown for easy loungewear.
And just like that, the 2025 Met Gala has come and gone. In the days after the star-studded charity event, best-dressed A-listers have traded their elaborate red carpet outfits for cozy, pared-down alternatives. Zendaya ditched her polished Louis Vuitton red carpet suit for a rainy day outfit featuring a crewneck sweatshirt and wide-leg pants. Anne Hathaway stepped out of custom Carolina Herrera and into the capri pants trend and, later, a barn jacket and jeans. But I have to say, it's Gigi Hadid who takes the cake for my favorite post-Met look.
On Thursday, May 8, the model attended The Human Situation exhibition at Levy Gorvy Dayan in New York City while wearing a comfortable uniform that has already landed a spot on my mood board. For her art gallery visit, Hadid slipped into a gray pinstriped button-down shirt and a pair of matching $485 cashmere pants from her label Guest in Residence. She unbuttoned her top halfway for a skin-baring moment.
While her outfit was fairly laid-back, Hadid tactfully used accessories to zhuzh things up a bit. She wore a charming pair of pointy ballet flats, a black-and-green designer handbag, and sleek '90s-style sunglasses. As for jewelry, she kept things simple with subtle silver earrings.
Hadid also applied the same less-is-more philosophy to her glam. She assembled her hair into a slicked-back bun and wore her signature easygoing makeup look, including sun-kissed bronzer and a swipe of nude lipstick.
The model’s relaxed monochromatic outfit stood in stark contrast to her shimmering Met Gala red carpet look. With the help of fashion editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Hadid took on the event’s theme “Tailored for You” in a custom Miu Miu gown. Her gold dress, inspired by American fashion designer Zelda Wynn Valdes, featured a sculpted silhouette and scintillating embellishments.
There’s no doubt that Hadid’s red carpet looks are second to none, but her everyday street style deserves just as much praise. I, for one, will be copying her all-gray outfit for my next casual outing.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Lauren is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes trend reports, shopping pieces, and celebrity news stories. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren worked for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor with a specific focus on seasonal styles and coveted products. She also worked for Town & Country, where she developed a robust portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in journalism. While attending Penn, Lauren contributed to the university's fashion magazine, The Walk, while also interning for Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.
When she’s not exploring the world of fashion, you can find Lauren sharpening her skills as a DJ, discovering new restaurants in New York City (she’s a foodie), and spending quality time with friends and family. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.
-
A$AP Rocky Drops a Hint About the Name of His and Rihanna's Third Baby
The new little one will join brothers RZA and Riot.
-
The Families of the "Bakersfield 3" React to New Docuseries
It's been seven years since three moms banded together to find out what happened to their murdered and missing children.
-
Is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy the Secret to Clear, Glowing Skin?
I gave the buzzy wellness treatment a try.
-
Selena Gomez Validates the Controversial Comfy Slipper Trend in an Easy No-Brainer Outfit
It's the epitome of a no-brainer look.
-
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Style the Same Summer Shoe Trend in Polar-Opposite Outfits
But both pairs were over $1,000, of course.
-
These Are the Summer Bag Trends That Will Quietly Dominate the Season
Whether you're headed to the farmer's market or the French Riviera, they have range.
-
Gigi Hadid Taps Gen Z's Favorite DIY Denim Trend for a Coffee Date With Bradley Cooper
The picture of casual-cool style.
-
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Go Red Carpet Official in Elegant Matching Black Outfits
They matched in all-black for the moment.
-
The Capri Pants Trend Is Anne Hathaway's Low-Key Elegant Alternative to Her Met Gala Skirt
She kept her Carolina Herrera button-up but left her red carpet beads behind.
-
Miley Cyrus Continues Her Met Gala Outfit Marathon With Four Different Morning-After Looks
There's no rest for the fabulous.
-
I'm Saving Zendaya's Morning-After Met Gala Outfit for New York City's Next Rainy Day
It's the one outfit I can copy.