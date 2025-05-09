Gigi Hadid’s Post-Met Gala Recovery Outfit Includes $485 Sweatpants and Comfy Ballet Flats

And just like that, the 2025 Met Gala has come and gone. In the days after the star-studded charity event, best-dressed A-listers have traded their elaborate red carpet outfits for cozy, pared-down alternatives. Zendaya ditched her polished Louis Vuitton red carpet suit for a rainy day outfit featuring a crewneck sweatshirt and wide-leg pants. Anne Hathaway stepped out of custom Carolina Herrera and into the capri pants trend and, later, a barn jacket and jeans . But I have to say, it's Gigi Hadid who takes the cake for my favorite post-Met look.

On Thursday, May 8, the model attended The Human Situation exhibition at Levy Gorvy Dayan in New York City while wearing a comfortable uniform that has already landed a spot on my mood board. For her art gallery visit, Hadid slipped into a gray pinstriped button-down shirt and a pair of matching $485 cashmere pants from her label Guest in Residence. She unbuttoned her top halfway for a skin-baring moment.

Gigi Hadid embraces a casual mood with a snug gray look. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Guest In Residence Everywear Pant - Heather Grey $485 at Guest in Residence

While her outfit was fairly laid-back, Hadid tactfully used accessories to zhuzh things up a bit. She wore a charming pair of pointy ballet flats, a black-and-green designer handbag, and sleek '90s-style sunglasses. As for jewelry, she kept things simple with subtle silver earrings.

JW PEI Harlee Faux Leather Shoulder Bag $89 at Nordstrom

Hadid also applied the same less-is-more philosophy to her glam. She assembled her hair into a slicked-back bun and wore her signature easygoing makeup look, including sun-kissed bronzer and a swipe of nude lipstick.

The model’s relaxed monochromatic outfit stood in stark contrast to her shimmering Met Gala red carpet look. With the help of fashion editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Hadid took on the event’s theme “Tailored for You” in a custom Miu Miu gown. Her gold dress, inspired by American fashion designer Zelda Wynn Valdes, featured a sculpted silhouette and scintillating embellishments.

Hadid sparkles under the spotlight while wearing a gold Miu Miu gown at the 2025 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s no doubt that Hadid’s red carpet looks are second to none, but her everyday street style deserves just as much praise. I, for one, will be copying her all-gray outfit for my next casual outing.