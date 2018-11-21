Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Back Its Bathing Suits

After Victoria’s Secret devastated fans by discontinuing their swimwear line in 2016, the company announced today that they’re bringing it back. Starting in spring 2019, the affordable suits will be available to purchase. As first reported by People , the brand will also branch out into shoes and eyewear in 2019, too. Victoria’s Secret glasses? Sure!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The move comes at a particularly interesting time for the brand: their CEO Jan Singer just resigned , sales are down especially for their PINK line, and there’s been increased discussion about body positivity and inclusion (and Victoria's Secret tone-deaf perspective on it) in the market. Victoria’s Secret initially showed itself reluctant to change its long-standing brand profile. But today's news opens the door for some important questions about what the new offerings will look like.

The previously discontinued swimsuits were known for being trendy, cute, and not all that expensive, but, like the lingerie line, only available in limited straight sizes. Whether the new collection of swimsuits reflects the demand for more inclusive sizing, remains to be seen.

This year’s Victoria's Secret Fashion Show , which will air on December 2 and came back to New York after several years abroad, didn't include any hint of swimwear's big return on the runway. A typical star-studded affair, Victoria’s Secret veterans Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Behati Prinsloo walked, and newbies Kelsey Merritt and Mélie Tiacoh joined the event too. The Weeknd, Adam Levine, and Dylan Sprouse were among the famous audience members cheering on their girlfriends and wives.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

SUBSCRIBE NOW