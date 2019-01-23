image
Naomi Campbell, Icon, Closed a Valentino Show in a Naked Dress

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

It's Haute Couture Week in Paris, and though we've seen plenty of incredible outfits so far on the runway, Valentino took it to the next level. How? Two words: Naomi Campbell. The supermodel walked down the runway for the fashion house in a completely sheer dress to front row guests like Celine Dion. Campbell wore a black tulle creation that had a giant, poufy pleated skirt and a high-neck collar.

The 48-year-old model had a completely serene and calm expression on her face, clearly giving no f*cks that she was practically naked on the runway. (She has posed nude for photo shoots before and has no qualms about showing some a lot of skin.) Ever the professional, Campbell looked fierce and confident on the Valentino runway. Of course, this was the look Pierpaolo Piccioli chose to close his show with and Campbell was the perfect icon to rock it.

Twitter fans quickly took notice of Campbell's walk, writing, "Naomi Campbell is still the best in the game. No contest." and "Naomi THEE Campbell. Closing Valentino Haute Couture spring 2019. Not a single flaw."

Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019
Getty ImagesDominique Charriau
Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019
Getty ImagesDominique Charriau
Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019
Getty ImagesPascal Le Segretain

Fans were impressed:

ICON.

Valentino : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019
Getty ImagesDominique Charriau

