Naomi Campbell, Icon, Closed a Valentino Show in a Naked Dress

It's Haute Couture Week in Paris, and though we've seen plenty of incredible outfits so far on the runway, Valentino took it to the next level. How? Two words: Naomi Campbell. The supermodel walked down the runway for the fashion house in a completely sheer dress to front row guests like Celine Dion. Campbell wore a black tulle creation that had a giant, poufy pleated skirt and a high-neck collar.

The 48-year-old model had a completely serene and calm expression on her face, clearly giving no f*cks that she was practically naked on the runway. (She has posed nude for photo shoots before and has no qualms about showing some a lot of skin.) Ever the professional, Campbell looked fierce and confident on the Valentino runway. Of course, this was the look Pierpaolo Piccioli chose to close his show with and Campbell was the perfect icon to rock it.

Twitter fans quickly took notice of Campbell's walk, writing, "Naomi Campbell is still the best in the game. No contest." and "Naomi THEE Campbell. Closing Valentino Haute Couture spring 2019. Not a single flaw."

The one and only Naomi Campbell closed the Valentino Couture show. Over 30 years later and still dominating the runway. pic.twitter.com/EM0QezAOkE — IAMFASHION (@IAMFASHlON) January 23, 2019

Naomi Campbell still the best in the game. No contest. — Alyssa Vingan Klein (@alyssavingan) January 23, 2019

Naomi THEE Campbell. Closing Valentino Haute Couture spring 2019.



Not a single flaw. pic.twitter.com/NPY2VmRpFF — Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) January 23, 2019

