Eva Longoria's Sequin Naked Dress Flouts the Cannes Film Festival's Anti-"Nudity" Rule
A clever loophole, indeed.
And just like that, the Cannes Film Festival has officially put a stop to the naked dressing trend. Ahead of this year's red carpet, the famed French event has updated its FAQ section to include a stricter dress code than years past. "For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the Red Carpet, as well as in any other area of the Festival," the website reads.
Those behind the Cannes Film Festival have, apparently, had enough of fashion's anatomical fixation. In previous years, its red carpet has seen plenty of it: Stars like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner have walked the carpet in increasingly revealing outfits—eventually, arriving with their nipples on full display.
Even so, this year's attendees have already begun identifying loopholes in the freshly-founded rule. Eva Longoria, a Cannes regular, has already kicked off her 2025 reign and isn't letting the dress code stifle her sartorial self-expression one bit.
Earlier today, the Desperate Housewives star served up her best naked dress—but did so without breaking the red carpet's "decency" requirement. The actor was photographed wearing a floor-length gown at Hotel Martinez on May 13. Constructed of skin-colored sequin fabric, the number rebelled against the "nudity" ban, but at the same time, showed hardly any skin.
Save for her crimson red lip, Longoria's entire outfit played into the theme. She sported a glossy, naked manicure and a pair of strappy nude heels. The final touch was a pair of dangling diamond earrings, which added a dose of high-glamour befitting of the occasion.
In a few hours, stars like Longoria will begin assembling on the official red carpet, kicking off two weeks of film premieres and fashion moments. One thing's for sure: This dress code is going to have some interesting repercussions.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
