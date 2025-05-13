And just like that, the Cannes Film Festival has officially put a stop to the naked dressing trend. Ahead of this year's red carpet, the famed French event has updated its FAQ section to include a stricter dress code than years past. "For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the Red Carpet, as well as in any other area of the Festival," the website reads.

Those behind the Cannes Film Festival have, apparently, had enough of fashion's anatomical fixation. In previous years, its red carpet has seen plenty of it: Stars like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner have walked the carpet in increasingly revealing outfits—eventually, arriving with their nipples on full display.

Even so, this year's attendees have already begun identifying loopholes in the freshly-founded rule. Eva Longoria, a Cannes regular, has already kicked off her 2025 reign and isn't letting the dress code stifle her sartorial self-expression one bit.

Eva Longoria wears a nude sequin dress at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier today, the Desperate Housewives star served up her best naked dress—but did so without breaking the red carpet's "decency" requirement. The actor was photographed wearing a floor-length gown at Hotel Martinez on May 13. Constructed of skin-colored sequin fabric, the number rebelled against the "nudity" ban, but at the same time, showed hardly any skin.

Save for her crimson red lip, Longoria's entire outfit played into the theme. She sported a glossy, naked manicure and a pair of strappy nude heels. The final touch was a pair of dangling diamond earrings, which added a dose of high-glamour befitting of the occasion.

The dress—as well as her nails and heels—was a clever exception to the event's no-"nudity" dress code. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a few hours, stars like Longoria will begin assembling on the official red carpet, kicking off two weeks of film premieres and fashion moments. One thing's for sure: This dress code is going to have some interesting repercussions.