Over the weekend, everyone took advantage of the beautiful weather in New York City. They broke out their summer dresses, denim shorts, and crop tops for the 80-something degree temperatures. Katie Holmes, who currently resides in the Big Apple, was one of the New Yorkers who enjoyed the sunshine: She was spotted walking around on the the Upper West Side.
The star, who was with a friend, wore a pair of wide-leg overalls with braided sandals as she carried some grocery bags. The retro denim overalls with a built-in belt looked great on her tall frame, and Homes even skipped wearing a shirt underneath to expose her back. Given how hot it was outside, the backless look was perfect for the day and it was a tad bit sexy too. She completed the look with a pair of tortoiseshell Celine sunglasses and a Chanel red cross-body bag.
Since I'm slightly obsessed with Holmes' style, I tracked down her exact pair of overalls, which are from Ulla Johnson and on sale, just to add to my wishlist.
The exact overalls:
If you're into them, I suggest you select one in your size and add ’em to your cart. Then, wear them 24/7 this summer because these denim overalls are a solid A+ look for the season.
