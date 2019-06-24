us-politics-abortion-protest-social
Katie Holmes' Denim Overalls From Ulla Johnson Are Perfect for Summer

Check out the back.

image
By Marina Liao
EXCLUSIVE: Katie Holmes Flash A Big Smile While Out Shopping, Wearing A Denim Overall In New York City
Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Over the weekend, everyone took advantage of the beautiful weather in New York City. They broke out their summer dresses, denim shorts, and crop tops for the 80-something degree temperatures. Katie Holmes, who currently resides in the Big Apple, was one of the New Yorkers who enjoyed the sunshine: She was spotted walking around on the the Upper West Side.

The star, who was with a friend, wore a pair of wide-leg overalls with braided sandals as she carried some grocery bags. The retro denim overalls with a built-in belt looked great on her tall frame, and Homes even skipped wearing a shirt underneath to expose her back. Given how hot it was outside, the backless look was perfect for the day and it was a tad bit sexy too. She completed the look with a pair of tortoiseshell Celine sunglasses and a Chanel red cross-body bag.

Since I'm slightly obsessed with Holmes' style, I tracked down her exact pair of overalls, which are from Ulla Johnson and on sale, just to add to my wishlist.

EXCLUSIVE: Katie Holmes Flash A Big Smile While Out Shopping, Wearing A Denim Overall In New York City
Katie Holmes wearing her Ulla Johnson overalls in New York City.
Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com
EXCLUSIVE: Katie Holmes Flash A Big Smile While Out Shopping, Wearing A Denim Overall In New York City
The view from the back.
Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

The exact overalls:

Ash Jumpsuit
Ulla Johnson shopbop.com
$346.50
SHOP IT

If you're into them, I suggest you select one in your size and add ’em to your cart. Then, wear them 24/7 this summer because these denim overalls are a solid A+ look for the season.

