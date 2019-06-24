Over the weekend, everyone took advantage of the beautiful weather in New York City. They broke out their summer dresses, denim shorts, and crop tops for the 80-something degree temperatures. Katie Holmes, who currently resides in the Big Apple, was one of the New Yorkers who enjoyed the sunshine: She was spotted walking around on the the Upper West Side.

The star, who was with a friend, wore a pair of wide-leg overalls with braided sandals as she carried some grocery bags. The retro denim overalls with a built-in belt looked great on her tall frame, and Homes even skipped wearing a shirt underneath to expose her back. Given how hot it was outside, the backless look was perfect for the day and it was a tad bit sexy too. She completed the look with a pair of tortoiseshell Celine sunglasses and a Chanel red cross-body bag.

Since I'm slightly obsessed with Holmes' style, I tracked down her exact pair of overalls, which are from Ulla Johnson and on sale, just to add to my wishlist.



Katie Holmes wearing her Ulla Johnson overalls in New York City. Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

The view from the back. Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

The exact overalls:

Ash Jumpsuit Ulla Johnson shopbop.com $346.50 SHOP IT

If you're into them, I suggest you select one in your size and add ’em to your cart. Then, wear them 24/7 this summer because these denim overalls are a solid A+ look for the season.

