At her first Tony Awards in 2010, Katie Holmes went the understated neutrals route. She presented an award alongside Daniel Radcliffe in a gunmetal silver gown, with smoky makeup, open-toe metallic heels, and loose curls to match.

Fifteen years later at the 2025 Tony Awards red carpet—back to present another award—Holmes showed how much more colorful her personal style has become. Plus, she delivered an unexpected summer 2025 color combination anyone can try beyond the red carpet.

Katie Holmes at the 2010 Tony Awards in a silver dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes arrived at Radio City Music Hall for the June 8 ceremony in a custom Prada look styled by Brie Welch, her longtime collaborator. She traded a traditional gown for a structured two-piece—primed for introducing a mix-and-match color story.

Up top, Holmes wore a high-neck, emerald green top with oversize sleeves hitting just above her elbows. (While the tags said Prada, the shade felt just a few pigments away from the Bottega green of 2018.) The top's ruched hem slid neatly into a blush pink column skirt that brushed the red carpet. Nearly every inch of the skirt was coated in silver beads—like a spray of luminescent confetti scattered across the fabric.

Katie Holmes attended the 2025 Tony Awards in a colorblocked custom Prada look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Deep, rich green and baby pink aren't often styled together—especially in a red carpet context. (More often than not, celebrities like to go the monochromatic route at the Tony Awards.) But a major summer 2025 fashion trend unfolding on the runways and street style is expanding one's personal color wheel in favor of delightfully off-kilter color combinations. The look originated on Prada's own Spring 2025 runway, where the shirt sandwich layering technique stacked tops with oversaturated hues side by side. Marie Claire fashion editor Lauren Tappan also reports that New York street style is currently filled with delectably unusual combinations like pear green and silver, or indigo blue and cherry red.

Breaking colorful new ground wasn't the only surprise in Holmes's 2025 Tony Awards red carpet look. When the Our Town star turned to the side, her low, middle-parted bun revealed a sartorial plot twist: the back of her Prada blouse was split open down the middle and secured by teeny-tiny green bows.

Katie Holmes's 2025 Tony Awards look also included a surprise: the back of her top was split down the middle and secured by tiny square bows. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aside from the 2024 CFDA Awards, where Holmes wore punchy pink and red Carolina Herrera, the actress usually sticks to a palette of rich neutrals and minimalist pastels. She runs errands in gray sweatpants and ballet flats; she attends store openings in chocolate brown, drop-waist dresses. Her 2025 Tonys look is a refreshing change of pace—and a sign that it's time to get adventurous with summer color trends.

