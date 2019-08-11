In royal circles, there appears to be a new favorite accessory: A simple, chic Rattan clutch from J. Crew.

Both Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton are fans of the bag, which Meghan carried at a 2018 polo game and Pippa took with her to multiple days of Wimbledon this summer.

The that both Meghan and Pippa have carried is on sale right now for $75.

You know how sometimes, there’s an accessory that everyone in your Instagram feed seems to own? And you’re left with fashion FOMO if you don’t own it? In royal circles, that must-own accessory appears to be J. Crew’s Rattan clutch.

The proof? It’s a favorite of both Meghan Markle (aka the Duchess of Sussex) and of Pippa Middleton, chic younger sister of the future Queen of England, Kate Middleton.

Meghan, who has been a fan of J. Crew staples since before her royal days, carried the fan-shaped version of the clutch at a polo game last year. Pippa, on the other hand, proved that she’s very into her own version of the accessory this summer at Wimbledon, where she was spotted carrying it on multiple days (which also showed how versatile the piece is, because it looked amazing with every outfit).

The clutch usually retails for a fairly affordable $89.50, but it’s on sale right now for just $74.99.

