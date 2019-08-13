image
Stuart Weitzman Releases Limited-Edition Customizable Sneakers

Kicks with personality!

image
By Ineye Komonibo
image
Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

After eons of wearing high heels and compromising the integrity of our foot arches, we're now at the point in fashion where wearing sneakers with virtually everything (dresses included!) is not only socially acceptable, but trendy and fashionable—thank you, fashion gods! But as sneakers become trendier, we've started seeing the same types of shoes reign supreme from the runway to the subway. So how does one stand out when everyone's standing in the same pair of kicks?

Stuart Weitzman has a solution to combat the sameness: #DareToDaryl. Today, the brand launched a footwear campaign, which invites fans to add their own personal style to a pair of the vintage-inspired DARYL sneakers.

The DARYL shoe comes in both suede and leather. You can then customize it to your taste: 13 striking designs are available, from a classic white color to a fierce cheetah print for those who really want to make a statement. As part of the customization program, the sneakers can be paired with any of the 10 different lace options, handcrafted by Italian shoelace brand Aglit Italy. Fancy. The laces, which are available in Italian leather, premium denim, or custom-printed silk complete with the Stuart Weitzman logo, are the finishing touches on what is sure to be the most you pair of shoes in your closet.

image
Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman
image
Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman is also holding a DARE TO DARYL pop-up shop in its NYC boutique in SoHo from August 16 to August 18. Customers in the area can check out the DARYLs in person and customize their very own pair. Artists will even be onsite to provide hand-drawn scribbles on the tailor-made kicks to make them even more personalized to your liking. The customization program is only available for a limited time in stores and online, so get to DIY-ing below.

