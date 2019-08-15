image
Chrissy Teigen x Quay Launch Sunglasses With Blue-Light Filtering Lenses

Fashion meets function.

image
By Ineye Komonibo
image
Courtesy of Quay Australia

Quay Australia has a knack for teaming up with the best celebrities for its eyewear collections. The latest star Quay tapped to rep the brand is everyone's favorite person on Twitter: Chrissy Teigen. The QUAY X CHRISSY collection features 15 different sunglasses and prescription-friendly frames. The styles range from minimalist transparent frames to oversized aviator sunnies.

Besides being uber-stylish, a number of glasses in the QUAY X CHRISSY collection also have an especially cool feature: blue light filtering lenses. For context, blue light is found everywhere, from the sun to your iPhone and computer screens. The light can damage light-sensitive cells in the retina because it penetrates all the way to the inner lining in the back of your eye. If you've experienced any of these while using your smartphone—headaches, blurry vision, and loss of sleep—then you'll understand some of the negative side effects from blue light. Quay's blue light filtering glasses, then, essentially block that damaging light from impacting your eyes.

image
Thomas Huemmer

The collection is also part of the "Education is Quay" campaign, a new initiative by the eyewear brand that gives back to students in need. Quay will grant 10 lucky students each with a $10k scholarship to put towards their educations. Teigen's collaboration with Quay is basically a natural fit; not only is she glued to her phone (no complaints here, keep the entertaining Instagram and Twitter content coming, Chrissy!), but she is also passionate about philanthropy and giving back to her community.

"The scholarship component of the campaign is what brought it all together for me," says Teigen. "The opportunity to give back and fund someone's dream is such a special privilege, and I'm thrilled to be a part of that."

Check out some of the stylish frames that caught our eye below.

Shop Our Favorite Frames from Quay Australia's Collaboration with Chrissy Teigen

HARDWIRE
BLUE LIGHT quayaustralia.com
$50.00
SHOP NOW
AFTER HOURS
quayaustralia.com
$55.00
SHOP NOW
RUMOURS
BLUE LIGHT quayaustralia.com
$60.00
SHOP NOW
VIVIENNE
quayaustralia.com
$60.00
SHOP NOW

