Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Sunglasses Campaign Is Stunning

Just in time for spring!

image
By Ineye Komonibo
image
Courtesy of Quay

Last week, Jennifer Lopez nearly blinded us with photos of her new engagement ring. Now, Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez are teaming up with popular eyewear brand Quay Australia to protect our eyes from the sun (and the brilliant shine of that rock). We love a thoughtful icon!

Lopez is a longtime fan of Quay's sunglasses, and even introduced the line to Rodriguez, she says—so, of course, the newly-engaged couple partnered up with the brand. There's both a men's and women's collection, and the glasses are designed to reflect the iconic style and spirit of both superstars.

QUAY x JLO offers a selection of 6 different pairs, with shapes ranging from the classic aviator to a bold cat eye, and the five shades in the QUAY x AROD collection are functional as well as fashionable.

Spring is finally upon us, and it's the perfect time to invest in a pair of J.Lo-approved sunnies that will take your spring wardrobe to the next level. Check out some of our must-haves from the collection below.

Also, can we talk about how hot these two look in this campaign? I mean.

image
Quay Australia
image
Quay Australia
image
Quay Australia
image
Quay Australia
image
Quay Australia

Goals.

