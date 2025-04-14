While the rest of us were packing away our chunky sweaters and winter boots, Jennifer Lawrence remained utterly unmoved by Fool's Spring. The season has technically already begun, but the No Hard Feelings actor is still relying heavily on her cold weather favorites (and a buzzy sunglasses trend) to combat April's unusually brisk forecast.

Lawrence kicked off her week with a Monday morning stroll in New York City on April 14. Her casual-cool outfit was comprised of all the seasonal favorites that carried her through winter 2025, including an espresso-hued wool wrap coat and a burgundy scarf that she's worn on several occasions.

She paired the cozy combo with black wide-leg trousers—potentially, her beloved La Ligne Colby Pants—and a pair of black sneakers. The star generally favors Adidas styles embossed with the brand's signature three-stripe motif, but she put them on pause for this particular occasion. Instead, she slipped on a pair of Nike V2K Run sneakers, which came equipped with a metallic, gunmetal trim.

Though the $120 shoe style is a fairly new addition to her roster, Lawrence has already worn them multiple times this month, paired with the same coat.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a brown coat with bug-eye sunglasses. (Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

AEXAE Wool Structured Belted Coat $833 at Revolve

Though most of her outfit was pulled from the winter section of her expansive wardrobe, Lawrence still took the opportunity to implement a buzzy spring eyewear trend. She brought the Paris Fashion Week-approved bug-eye silhouette to the streets of NYC, sporting a pair of futuristic, wrap-around shades with a bubble-like appearance.

Lawrence tends to gravitate toward more timeless pieces—like oatmeal-colored sweaters, streamlined coats, and easy-wear moccasin loafers—over the strange and unusual. But the star made an exception for this delightfully "ugly" trend—and I dare say, she worked them seamlessly into her wardrobe.

