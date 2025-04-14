Jennifer Lawrence Tackles Spring's Bug-Eye Sunglasses Trend With Her Favorite Nike Sneakers and a Cozy Coat

Consider this a sign to update your eyewear collection.

US actress Jennifer Lawrence attends the Los Angeles premiere of &quot;Bread and Roses&quot; at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles on November 14, 2024 wearing vintage Christian Lacroix
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

While the rest of us were packing away our chunky sweaters and winter boots, Jennifer Lawrence remained utterly unmoved by Fool's Spring. The season has technically already begun, but the No Hard Feelings actor is still relying heavily on her cold weather favorites (and a buzzy sunglasses trend) to combat April's unusually brisk forecast.

Lawrence kicked off her week with a Monday morning stroll in New York City on April 14. Her casual-cool outfit was comprised of all the seasonal favorites that carried her through winter 2025, including an espresso-hued wool wrap coat and a burgundy scarf that she's worn on several occasions.

She paired the cozy combo with black wide-leg trousers—potentially, her beloved La Ligne Colby Pants—and a pair of black sneakers. The star generally favors Adidas styles embossed with the brand's signature three-stripe motif, but she put them on pause for this particular occasion. Instead, she slipped on a pair of Nike V2K Run sneakers, which came equipped with a metallic, gunmetal trim.

Though the $120 shoe style is a fairly new addition to her roster, Lawrence has already worn them multiple times this month, paired with the same coat.

jennifer lawrence wears a brown jacket on april 14

Jennifer Lawrence wears a brown coat with bug-eye sunglasses.

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

V2k Run
Nike
V2k Run

Wool Structured Belted Coat
AEXAE
Wool Structured Belted Coat

Though most of her outfit was pulled from the winter section of her expansive wardrobe, Lawrence still took the opportunity to implement a buzzy spring eyewear trend. She brought the Paris Fashion Week-approved bug-eye silhouette to the streets of NYC, sporting a pair of futuristic, wrap-around shades with a bubble-like appearance.

Frame Sunglasses
Acne Studios
Frame Sunglasses

Lawrence tends to gravitate toward more timeless pieces—like oatmeal-colored sweaters, streamlined coats, and easy-wear moccasin loafers—over the strange and unusual. But the star made an exception for this delightfully "ugly" trend—and I dare say, she worked them seamlessly into her wardrobe.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸