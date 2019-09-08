Alisha Goldstein And Jane Smith Agency Presents La Detresse SS20 'Acid Drop' By Alana Hadid And Emily Perlstein In Partnership With Casamigos At The Fleur Room
Today's Top Stories
1
What Celebs Are Wearing to the NYFW After-Parties
image
2
The MC Beauty Guide: Los Angeles
image
3
Button-Up Shirts: Everything You Need to Know
image
4
Treat Yourself to a Chick Flick Tonight
image
5
The Couple Improving Their Living Standards Abroad

Watch Tory Burch's Spring 2020 Show From the Comfort of Your Couch

The power of livestream.

image
By Marina Liao
fashion-US-BURCH
ANGELA WEISSGetty Images

New York Fashion Week is here once again and runway shows are underway. One of the most anticipated events for Sunday is Tory Burch, whose spring set designs always incorporate greenery and other gorgeous nature elements. This year, Burch's show is taking place at the Brooklyn Museum. (Last year, for spring 2019, her show was held at the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum in New York City). Though no other details have been released for the spring 2020 line, you can expect it'll be filled with wanderlust dresses and must-have bags and shoes.

Make that cup of joe, sit lie in bed (it's Sunday after all), and tune into the show via the livestream below.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Yara Shahidi Stars in a New Video for Tory Burch
image
Watch Live: Tory Burch #EmbraceAmbition NYC Panel
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
Alisha Goldstein And Jane Smith Agency Presents La Detresse SS20 'Acid Drop' By Alana Hadid And Emily Perlstein In Partnership With Casamigos At The Fleur Room
What Celebs Are Wearing to the NYFW After-Parties
image
Your First Peek at the Coach Originals Pop-Up
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
Every Look From Kate Spade's Spring 2020 Show
2019 US Open - Day 13 Meghan Markle Stunned at the US Open Final
image Quite Possibly the Best $25 Dress Ever
Jeremy Scott - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Jeremy Scott Had Gigi Hadid, a Thong Dress and Jem
rag & bone - Runway - Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week Watch Rag & Bone's Spring 2020 Show Right Now
image The Best Group Halloween Costume Ideas for Work
image
20 Cool Work Bags You'll Actually Want to Carry
image Amazon Is Selling Cute Headbands for Under $15