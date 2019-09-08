New York Fashion Week is here once again and runway shows are underway. One of the most anticipated events for Sunday is Tory Burch, whose spring set designs always incorporate greenery and other gorgeous nature elements. This year, Burch's show is taking place at the Brooklyn Museum. (Last year, for spring 2019, her show was held at the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum in New York City). Though no other details have been released for the spring 2020 line, you can expect it'll be filled with wanderlust dresses and must-have bags and shoes.

Make that cup of joe, sit lie in bed (it's Sunday after all), and tune into the show via the livestream below.

