Much to our delight, winter is beginning to fade into the abyss, and while we might miss styling our cute snow boots with fuzzy knit socks , the warm weather ahead is enough to distract us from parting with our cold-weather footwear. It’s time to embrace spring shoes with open arms.

As you expand your shoe collection for the warm-up, there are a few standout styles that you might want to consider—the wildly popular ballet slipper is one of them. “Spring is the perfect time to slip into a pair of ballet flats as the weather warms up,” says Lexie Chan, regional director of operations at VIVAIA. Chan also notes that Mary Jane ballet flats are particularly relevant this season. “The Mary Jane flat is a favorite because of its versatility—you can wear it solo or add a playful touch with funky socks,” she notes.

While steady trends like Mary Janes are here to stay, there are also a few newcomers on the scene that will likely prove their longevity, too. Multicolored sneakers, embellished mesh flats, and 90s-era fisherman sandals have all steadily begun to blossom ahead of the spring season.

For the minimalist uninterested in pops of color and unconventional designs, do not worry. Tried-and-true styles like white sneakers , neutral-toned mules, and sleek slingbacks aren’t going anywhere.

We’ve got a spring shoe style for everyone, whether you plan to stick with what you know or branch out and try something new.

Shop The Best Spring Shoes of 2024

Best Mary Jane Ballet Flats for Spring VIVAIA Square-Toe Mary-Jane $97 at VIVAIA I’m not exaggerating when I say that VIVAIA’s Mary Jane flats are perhaps one of my most comfortable shoes. In fact, these shoes single-handedly carried me through Fashion Week as I power-walked from show to show. The base of these lightweight flats are embedded with a cushioned insole that will support your foot with every step.

Best Mules for Spring Vince Joan Sandal $295 at Nordstrom This '90s-era shoe is an absolute must-have if you’re looking for a pair of sleek mules to rotate throughout endless outfit formulas. Vince’s Joan sandals have a vintage flair, no doubt, but they also boast a refreshing modern appeal. Style these heels with a white t-shirt and a satin slip skirt for springtime special occasions.

Best Mesh Flats for Spring Loeffler Randall Leonie Crystal Mesh Ballerina Flats $275 at Bergdorf Goodman You'll feel like a true princess while wearing Loeffler Randall’s mesh ballet flats. These crystal-studded shoes are decorated with charming accents, including a delicate strap across the top and an adorable bow accent at the toe.

Best Trendy Sneakers for Spring Puma Palermo Sneaker $100 at Nordstrom Puma’s soccer-inspired Palermo shoe was first released decades ago in the ‘80s. The design has transformed ever-so-slightly over the years, with the latest iteration of the shoe featuring a range of vibrant colorways. You simply can’t go wrong with whichever color you choose, but there’s something about this green and pink combo that screams spring.

Best Flat Sandals for Spring Reformation Lake Flat Sandal $168 at Reformation If there’s one pair of shoes you absolutely need for spring, it’s a simple pair of flat sandals. There’s nothing wrong with a chic heel—I utter these words with pure conviction as someone who wears heels more often than flats. But now and then, I need a break from my kitten heels and stilettos. In those moments, I turn to Reformation’s Lake sandals—a pair of classic black shoes that will support all my style needs.

Best Slingback Heels for Spring Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Pump $140 at Nordstrom These pointy-toe pumps are ideal for various occasions, but I’m on a mission to make them my new office-appropriate shoe for the spring season. I can easily envision pairing these heels with a breezy blazer, a crisp white t-shirt, and floor-grazing trousers.

Best Butter Yellow Shoes for Spring Jeffrey Campbell Adapt Slingback Sandal $140 at Nordstrom Have you heard? Fashion enthusiasts predict butter yellow as one of spring's most popular colors. However, this forecast isn't really revolutionary (shades of pastel yellow have always had a place in the quintessential spring color palette). One of the best ways to experiment with color trends is through accessories, a la Jeffrey Campbell's Adapt sandals.

Best White Sneakers for Spring New Balances 530 Low-Top Sneakers $138 at Farfetch New Balance's 530 low-top shoes prioritize comfort above all. These classic white sneakers have a cushioned midsole for support and mesh panels to enhance breathability. Whether going on a lengthy jog or partaking in a day of casual errands, these sneakers will make being on your feet all day a breeze.

Best Thong Sandals for Spring Pelle Moda Slide Sandal $120 at Nordstrom Pelle Moda’s patent leather thong sandals will add a glossy touch to any look. As someone who owns two pairs of these shoes—one in black and the other in white—I constantly rely on these chic heels to elevate my casual springtime outfits. Given that this shade of peony pink is so enticing, I might expand my collection to three.

Best Fisherman Sandals for Spring Melissa Possession Fisherman Sandal $79 at Nordstrom If you think you’ve grown out of your fisherman sandal era, think again. Although fisherman silhouettes likely remind you of your childhood—especially if you’re a ‘90s baby—Melissa has infused these traditional shoes with a contemporary spirit. Style them with wide-leg jeans and a matching black tank top for an off-duty look.

Meet The Expert