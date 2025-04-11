The Major Sage Green Color Trend Just Clinched Kendall Jenner's Coachella Endorsement
This spring shade is officially It-girl approved.
In a bouquet of seasonal pastels, Spring 2025's biggest color trend is shaping up to be an earthy sage green. Chloé, Marni, and Prada all doused billowing dresses, structured blazers, and sharp heels in the soft hue on their runways. Since then, sage green has trickled down from the catwalks to celebrity circles, and now, Kendall Jenner’s Coachella wardrobe.
On Thursday, April 10, the model arrived at FWRD’s Coachella Kick-Off Party in Palm Springs wearing a modest Tove midi dress painted in a muted shade of sage green. The piece featured a high neckline, a sculpted bodice, and a floaty silhouette below the waist. Stitched with a streamlined construction, her no-frills dress embraced a strong minimalist appeal alongside the trending color.
To enhance her outfit, Jenner kept jewelry to a minimum and slipped into a pair of beige strappy sandals by The Row. She also carried the label's Amazon clutch in a shade of mocha mousse—which just so happens to be another viral color trend gaining favor among the fashion crowd this season.
While it hasn’t been confirmed, we can guess that Jenner’s warm-weather outfit was assembled by her trusty stylist Dani Michelle.
As for her glam, Jenner opted for her signature “clean girl” makeup look, consisting of subtle brown eyeshadow, sun-kissed bronzer, and a swipe of nude lipstick. To finish things off, the style icon pulled her dark brunette strands back into a sleek middle-part bun.
Jenner is no stranger to dabbling in seasonal trends. Just last week, she took spring’s leather bomber jacket trend for a spin. While attending the Concacaf Champions Cup in Los Angeles to support her hometown’s professional soccer club, Jenner teamed her chocolate brown leather layer with straight-leg jeans, a lengthy scarf, and a logo-embossed snapback hat. Her wardrobe has also supported the cherry red trend (with a preppy skirt by The Row) and doubly endorsed sage green, with a wrap coat after walking for Calvin Klein during New York Fashion Week.
Glimpsing at Kendall Jenner’s wardrobe is all the guidance anyone needs to find, and shop, major spring trends. Scroll on for several sage green dresses that resemble the model’s latest outfit.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop Sage Green Dresses:
Lauren is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes trend reports, shopping pieces, and celebrity news stories. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren worked for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor with a specific focus on seasonal styles and coveted products. She also worked for Town & Country, where she developed a robust portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in journalism. While attending Penn, Lauren contributed to the university's fashion magazine, The Walk, while also interning for Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.
When she’s not exploring the world of fashion, you can find Lauren sharpening her skills as a DJ, discovering new restaurants in New York City (she’s a foodie), and spending quality time with friends and family. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.
-
Kendall, Kaia, and Gigi’s Under‑$150 Sneakers
She's not alone.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Act Fast—Diptyque’s Cult-Favorite City Candles Are Finally Available Online But for 10 Days Only
Satisfy your wanderlust, minus the jet lag.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
The 5 Spring and Summer Trends a Nordstrom Fashion Director Is Actually Buying
From groovy boho styles to polished gardener-inspired outfits.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Gigi Hadid Ditched Designer Kicks for These Under‑$150 Sneakers
She's not alone.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
I Asked Nordstrom’s Fashion Director About 5 Can’t‑Miss Spring and Summer 2025 Trends—Here’s What She Told Me
From groovy boho styles to polished gardener-inspired outfits.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Blake Lively Saddles Up to the Horse Girl Aesthetic in a Plaid Jacket and Cowboy Boots
The yeehaw agenda just earned another fan.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
$1,150 Bottega Veneta Pumps Have Carried Tracee Ellis Ross Through Her Entire 'Black Mirror' Press Tour
Never underestimate the value of a signature piece.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Emma Stone Officially Joins The Row's Army in a $1,550 Sweater and Celine Loafers for Dinner With Jennifer Lawrence
Normalize platonic couples' dressing!
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Prescribes the Doctor Bag Trend With an Archival Fendi Tote and $1,250 Alaïa Flats
Inject this trend into my veins.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Coach's Tabby Bag Will Go Viral Again With Laura Harrier's Stylish Stamp of Approval
Laura Harrier carried it back onto the radar.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
The Early-2000s Light-Wash Flare Jeans Trend Co-Stars in Jennifer Lopez's New Movie
The real 'Office Romance' is between J.Lo and her flare jeans.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published