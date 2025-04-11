In a bouquet of seasonal pastels, Spring 2025's biggest color trend is shaping up to be an earthy sage green. Chloé, Marni, and Prada all doused billowing dresses, structured blazers, and sharp heels in the soft hue on their runways. Since then, sage green has trickled down from the catwalks to celebrity circles, and now, Kendall Jenner ’s Coachella wardrobe.

On Thursday, April 10, the model arrived at FWRD’s Coachella Kick-Off Party in Palm Springs wearing a modest Tove midi dress painted in a muted shade of sage green. The piece featured a high neckline, a sculpted bodice, and a floaty silhouette below the waist. Stitched with a streamlined construction, her no-frills dress embraced a strong minimalist appeal alongside the trending color.

Kendall Jenner embraces spring's sage green color trend in a flattering TOVE dress. (Image credit: Backgrid)

To enhance her outfit, Jenner kept jewelry to a minimum and slipped into a pair of beige strappy sandals by The Row. She also carried the label's Amazon clutch in a shade of mocha mousse—which just so happens to be another viral color trend gaining favor among the fashion crowd this season.

While it hasn’t been confirmed, we can guess that Jenner’s warm-weather outfit was assembled by her trusty stylist Dani Michelle .

As for her glam, Jenner opted for her signature “clean girl” makeup look, consisting of subtle brown eyeshadow, sun-kissed bronzer, and a swipe of nude lipstick. To finish things off, the style icon pulled her dark brunette strands back into a sleek middle-part bun.

Jenner was all smiles at FWRD’s Coachella Kick-Off Party. (Image credit: BFA.com)

Jenner is no stranger to dabbling in seasonal trends. Just last week, she took spring’s leather bomber jacket trend for a spin . While attending the Concacaf Champions Cup in Los Angeles to support her hometown’s professional soccer club, Jenner teamed her chocolate brown leather layer with straight-leg jeans, a lengthy scarf, and a logo-embossed snapback hat. Her wardrobe has also supported the cherry red trend (with a preppy skirt by The Row) and doubly endorsed sage green, with a wrap coat after walking for Calvin Klein during New York Fashion Week.

Glimpsing at Kendall Jenner’s wardrobe is all the guidance anyone needs to find, and shop, major spring trends. Scroll on for several sage green dresses that resemble the model’s latest outfit.

Shop Sage Green Dresses:

