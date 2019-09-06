It's been three years since Rag & Bone presented its collections at New York Fashion Week. The brand typically hosts more intimate showroom appointments where you can touch and get personal with the season's pieces.

This season, however, Rag & Bone is ramping it up and hosting a runway show in Tribeca. Though not many details have been released, what we do know is the venue itself will be in a stadium format for optimal fashion viewing. The experience will also include a live performance and "technical activations."

Intrigued? Tune into the show from wherever you are right now:

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

