Watch Rag & Bone's Spring 2020 Show Right Here

The brand is back on the runway after a three-year hiatus.

image
By Marina Liao
rag & bone - Runway - Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week
JP YimGetty Images

It's been three years since Rag & Bone presented its collections at New York Fashion Week. The brand typically hosts more intimate showroom appointments where you can touch and get personal with the season's pieces.

This season, however, Rag & Bone is ramping it up and hosting a runway show in Tribeca. Though not many details have been released, what we do know is the venue itself will be in a stadium format for optimal fashion viewing. The experience will also include a live performance and "technical activations."

Intrigued? Tune into the show from wherever you are right now:

