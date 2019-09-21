image
Today's Top Stories
1
Global Climate Strikes Are Happening Right Now
image
2
I Was Adopted by a Sex Offender
image
3
The $390,000 Couple With a Trust Fund
image
4
The Best Emmys Red Carpet Dresses of All Time
image
5
Debbie Harry Thinks Oprah Should Be President

You Can Tune Into Salvatore Ferragamo's Spring 2020 Show—Right Now

You don't want to miss this.

image
By Marina Liao
FASHION-ITALY-WOMEN-FERRAGAMO
AFP ContributorGetty Images

If there's one thing to watch out for at every Salvatore Ferragamo runway show, it's the shoes. The luxury Italian footwear brand is known for making iconic flats like these to a fall ankle bootie I'd give up my firstborn for (kidding...sort of). Last season for spring 2019, we were treated to a stunning collection of looks, and all eyes were on the cork-soled wedges and wooden platforms. The outfits were unmissable, too—but don't expect things to be the same for spring 2020. Expect the unexpected, in other words. Tune in to the show (or catch it on repeat if you were asleep), below.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
2019 Shoe Trends to Know as You Shop
image
Trending for Fall: Animal Print Boots
image
6 Spring 2020 Shoe Trends to Watch Out For
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image
The Coziest Trend for Fall: Printed Turtlenecks
image
It was a sight to behold even ﻿before ﻿J.Lo showed
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
JLo wearing versace dress Jennifer Lopez Wore That Versace Dress at the Show
image
Tod's Spring Collection Was All Effortless Luxe
image
Moschino's Spring Show Held Nothing Back
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, arrive to attend the wedding of fashion designer Misha Nonoo at Villa Aurelia in Rome See Meghan's Outfit at Misha Nonoo's Wedding
image Stylish Black Boots to Wear Everywhere This Fall
Street Style - New York Fashion Week February 2018 - Day 3 7 Everyday Winter Outfits You Can Easily Pull Off
image
The Best Runway Looks From Milan Fashion Week
Bottega Veneta - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020
Bottega Veneta's Spring 2020 Ready-to-Wear Show