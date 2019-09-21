If there's one thing to watch out for at every Salvatore Ferragamo runway show, it's the shoes. The luxury Italian footwear brand is known for making iconic flats like these to a fall ankle bootie I'd give up my firstborn for (kidding...sort of). Last season for spring 2019, we were treated to a stunning collection of looks, and all eyes were on the cork-soled wedges and wooden platforms. The outfits were unmissable, too—but don't expect things to be the same for spring 2020. Expect the unexpected, in other words. Tune in to the show (or catch it on repeat if you were asleep), below.

