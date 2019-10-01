Last season, Prada's sister label Miu Miu showed an angsty fall 2019 collection. It was a departure from its usual more soulful and playful collections that cater to a younger audience like those of Elle Fanning and Rowan Blanchard. The slight change in theme signaled to guests that you should never underestimate Miuccia Prada's creative visionary prowess. She can transform the Miu Miu girl into anyone.

With that said, the spring 2019 collection is ready to be revealed. Tune into the livestream below to see what this season's theme is, and what you'll have to add to your wishlist.



For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

