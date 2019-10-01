image
Catch a Livestream of Miu Miu's Spring 2020 Runway Show

You don't want to miss this.

image
By Marina Liao
Miu Miu: Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018
Pascal Le SegretainGetty Images

Last season, Prada's sister label Miu Miu showed an angsty fall 2019 collection. It was a departure from its usual more soulful and playful collections that cater to a younger audience like those of Elle Fanning and Rowan Blanchard. The slight change in theme signaled to guests that you should never underestimate Miuccia Prada's creative visionary prowess. She can transform the Miu Miu girl into anyone.

With that said, the spring 2019 collection is ready to be revealed. Tune into the livestream below to see what this season's theme is, and what you'll have to add to your wishlist.

