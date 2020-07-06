Tune Into Dior's Haute Couture Show via This Livestream

The fashion industry is figuring out the best way to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic when it comes to large scale events. Some designers have cancelled runway shows for the season while others have opted for virtual presentations that allow you to view the catwalk from the comfort and safety of your own home.

Dior is choosing to host its Fall 2020-2021 Haute Couture show virtually. The fashion house, which usually commands an audience of A-list stars and other notable faces, won't physically have guests in the audience this season, but the presentation itself should still be a virtual spectacle. One only needs to recall Maria Grazia Chiuri's previous season's couture show where she had a womb-shaped runway and her flair for feminist messaging on the catwalk to know that the creative director will have something amazing up her sleeve.

Tune into the livestream, below, to watch the fashion show, which will start promptly on Monday, July 6 at 8:30 a.m. EST.

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE



Marina Liao Marina Liao is the fashion news editor at MarieClaire.com, where she covers celebrity style (from Meghan Markle to Katie Holmes), fashion trends, and shopping advice, plus conducts original interviews with industry insiders.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.