Tune Into Dior's Haute Couture Show via This Livestream

Watch from the comfort of your own home.

By Marina Liao
dior runway paris fashion week haute couture springsummer 2020
Stephane Cardinale - CorbisGetty Images

The fashion industry is figuring out the best way to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic when it comes to large scale events. Some designers have cancelled runway shows for the season while others have opted for virtual presentations that allow you to view the catwalk from the comfort and safety of your own home.

Dior is choosing to host its Fall 2020-2021 Haute Couture show virtually. The fashion house, which usually commands an audience of A-list stars and other notable faces, won't physically have guests in the audience this season, but the presentation itself should still be a virtual spectacle. One only needs to recall Maria Grazia Chiuri's previous season's couture show where she had a womb-shaped runway and her flair for feminist messaging on the catwalk to know that the creative director will have something amazing up her sleeve.

Tune into the livestream, below, to watch the fashion show, which will start promptly on Monday, July 6 at 8:30 a.m. EST.

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

