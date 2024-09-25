The Preppy English Country Style Trend Has Been Co-Opted by City Slickers
In tartan, tweed, and barn jackets, Paris show-goers look ready to ride.
I say this in earnest: the primary call-to-action of the fall 2024 trends is to go touch grass. The fashion industry wants you to get off your phone and go outside—or, at least, dress the part of an outdoorsman via burly barn jackets, riding boots, tartans, and tweeds. The niche, down-to-earth way of dressing for fall 2024 harnesses the English country style trend—a fashion aesthetic that draws from the rich heritage wardrobe of a Royal at Balmoral (but without the stuffiness or politics of the aristocracy) and a dash of Bella Hadid's horse-girl cool.
Ironically, the trend particularly resonates with city slickers as a fashion-induced fresh air fix. Prada's weathered workwear jackets and Barbour and Carhartt's field jackets were scattered across New York Fashion Week's street style. Londoner Fashion Week goers attended Burberry and JW Anderson's runway shows in herringbone blazers, cable-knit sweaters, and felted riding caps. Even at Milan Fashion Week—seven days synonymous with classic Italian craftsmanship and anti-fad fashion—guests dined alfresco in water-wicking wax jackets and rain boots that could be worn to clean the stables and care for chickens.
What’s most refreshing about the recent rural countryside trend is that it’s actually wearable. As I write this very article, Marie Claire’s senior fashion news editor, Halie LeSavage, sits next to me wearing a long denim skirt from Alexa Chung’s collab with Madewell, an eyelet blouse from the Kate Middleton-endorsed brand Sézane, and mahogany brown boots with a sensible block heel. J.Crew’s long barn jacket in plaid hangs at the ready on the back of her chair for when she steps out of our Midtown Manhattan office. Countryside attire is much less ostentatious than the peacocking typically seen outside of Fashion Month's runways (two words: no pants).
LeSavage, a self-described “later-in-life horse girl,” says she wasn’t inspired by British Isles style when getting dressed, per se, but rather the idea of accessible, “easy-to-put-together polish” that encompasses the aesthetic’s ethos. “I like how [the outfit] isn’t trying too hard—it feels very natural but specific in that it won’t age out [as a trend] in two years,” says the senior fashion editor.
She’s exactly right. Given that English country style consists of elements already central to the season—fall boots and outerwear that can stand up to Mother Nature—it’s a trend with undeniable longevity. You might already be shopping the outdoorsy aesthetic without even knowing: global fashion shopping platform Lyst reports that searches for tweed, tartan, and Aran sweaters increased significantly on the site throughout September.
But if you’d still appreciate some pointers before you start shopping with the English countryside in mind, the street style of Fashion Month Spring 2025 is a worthy guide. Ahead, outfit inspiration and on-trend items to shop await.
The English Country Style Trend in the Wild
Here's how to do fall fashion without teetering into the too-on-the-nose, nudge-nudge-wink-wink, pumpkin-spice territory: a dark plaid dress paired with a trusty trench coat.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
When in doubt, call on the easy sophistication of suiting. A brown wool blazer and coordinating pencil skirt is a great candidate to add to your roster of fall work outfits.
Sometimes, the coat is the outfit. In the case of this well-dressed Milan Fashion Week guest, a thick black and white houndstooth coat does her look's heavy-lifting (though her bright blue denim skirt is worth mentioning, too).
The key to a monochrome outfit is to keep the colors in the same tonal family—they should be sisters, not twins. Here, a fashion week guest takes inspiration from the fall 2024 color trends and styles a green-flecked turtleneck with an olive skirt.
As it was prophesied by Marie Claire's fashion director-cum-style-oracle, Sara Holzman, fall 2024's hat trend is out in full force. This MFW guest opted for a horse-girl spin in Prada's velvet riding cap—which would pair very well with the checked, horse-girl-approved coat from Kacey Musgraves's collection with Reformation.
A swinging silhouette takes a hard-working fall jacket out of the fields and into Fashion Week—or, wherever you plan to wear it.
Vintage hair scarves were a key accessory trend of the summer and, as evidenced by this retro-inspired London Fashion Week attendee, have longevity for fall 2024, too. A scarf in Burberry's heritage House Check won't do you wrong.
Another outfit idea to add to your workwear rotation: a yummy turtleneck, black boxy blazer, and trousers that are—and this is the key—tucked into a sleek pair of riding boots.
Unsurprisingly, given its pattern with historic ties to Great Britain, tartan was a common sight in the London Fashion Week street style. This guest opted for a cherry red and black lady jacket, offset with a bright pop of silver buttons.
You can complement a sturdy chore jacket with tall riding boots, but a pair of rubber rain boots is a more unexpected, and therefore exciting, option to consider.
A sweater vest and trousers take on fresh feel with slightly contemporary tweaks—like a baggy, barrel-leg silhouette and thick, must-touch textures.
If you can't decide between textures, find a piece—like Rails's Cody blazer—that combines them. It's two varying looks and materials for the price of one.
Emma is the fashion features editor at Marie Claire, where she writes deep-dive trend reports, zeitgeisty fashion featurettes on what style tastemakers are wearing, long-form profiles on emerging designers and the names to know, and human interest vignette-style round-ups. Previously, she was Marie Claire's style editor, where she wrote shopping e-commerce guides and seasonal trend reports, assisted with the market for fashion photo shoots, and assigned and edited fashion celebrity news.
Emma also wrote for The Zoe Report, Editorialist, Elite Daily, Bustle, and Mission Magazine. She studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University Lincoln Center and launched her own magazine, Childs Play Magazine, in 2015 as a creative pastime. When she's not waxing poetic about niche fashion topics, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage, reading literary fiction on her Kindle, and baking banana bread in her tiny NYC kitchen.
-
Forget Method Dressing—Lady Gaga Is Pioneering Method Makeup
She channeled Harley Quinn with melting eyeliner and glitter.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Bona Fide Brats Share Charli XCX Concert Outfit Ideas
There's no rulebook, but Marie Claire editors have a few ideas.
By Emma Childs Published
-
The Best Celeb-Inspired Hairstyles for Heart-Shaped Faces
Including some surprisingly versatile cuts!
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Fall's Most Coveted Denim Trends Are on Sale at Madewell
You won’t want to miss out on these major markdowns
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
The Must-Know Boot Trends of 2024
These styles will anchor your fall and winter outfits.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
10 Outfits to Style With Adidas Sambas
The iconic soccer shoe will elevate your footwear game.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Every Fall Denim Trend Is on Sale at Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue
I found them all for less than $300.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Fashion Authorities Analyze the Winter 2024 Trends Women Will Actually Wear
Fashion experts explain realistic, affordable, and unfussy ways to wear the season's trends.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Here's How to Actually Style Overalls Like a Grownup
Once you discover their potential, you'll reach for them repeatedly.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
J.Crew's Sale Section Proves '90s Minimalism Is Still Trending
I found 25 essentials under $200.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Pin These Leather Jacket Outfits to Your Fall Mood Board
Head-to-toe pairing ideas that will inspire effortlessly cool style.
By Lauren Tappan Published