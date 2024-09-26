32 On-Sale Finds From Nordstrom to Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe
New season, new pieces—for less than $200.
Fall is here, and with it comes a slew of fashion and beauty trends to incorporate into your transitional wardrobe. I'm not one to completely redo my closet every time the weather changes, but I do love adding a few new-season essentials—like a trendy pair of shoes or a fun beauty launch—into my rotation. That's why I'm shopping my favorite fall picks on sale at Nordstrom right now.
From now through October 1, the retailer is offering shoppers massive savings on basically all of my fall must-buys. Think: cozy sweaters, lightweight fall cardigans, classic jeans, perfected blazers, and tons of boots. I'll finally be able to master the chic layering outfits I've been seeing all over my social feeds.
On the beauty front, luxurious candles have caught my eye as we head into the holiday season. My makeup and skincare routines are getting some love in the sale, too, thanks to one-and-done products like a creamy eyeshadow stick and an eye cream that will do away with winter dryness for good.
Keep scrolling to shop my top fall picks from Nordstrom. Of course, almost all of my on-sale options come in one of the season's trendiest colors, including neutrals like slate gray and chocolate brown. I'm sorry in advance for how full your shopping cart is about to get.
Nordstrom's Fall Sale at a Glance
Fashion Finds On-Sale at Nordstrom
I'd say this Free People cardigan is aptly named because it makes me want to cozy up to a bonfire all night long. Make sure to go a size up for an even more relaxed feel.
Katie Holmes has been wearing barrel jeans on repeat, so naturally, I want a pair for myself. The style is right in line with the baggy denim trend that's taking over fall, so I'm grabbing this comfy pair while it's still on sale.
Leave it to Free People to make the loungewear set I could see myself living in all season long. It's the ideal elevated option to feel put together on my WFH days, and I won't feel bad if I have to step out of my house in it, either.
Slip skirts are a true '90s fashion staple, so if the minimalist style speaks to you, pick up this find while it's still in stock. It pairs seamlessly with everything.
You'll want this oversized sweater on hand for those fall days you don't want to get out of bed, but have to. You can simply throw it on with your favorite pair of leggings and knee-high boots and call it a day.
Truly cold weather will be here before you know it, so it's not a bad idea to grab a winter coat while a cute (and functional!) option like this is on major sale.
These black booties are about as classic as it gets.
Madewell and denim go hand and hand, so if you're in need of black jeans for fall, you can't go wrong with this pair. They have a classic high-waisted and straight-leg fit with just a touch of stretch for added comfort.
I love a little black dress, and this ASTR The Label dress has a few details that make it stand out. I love the textured pattern, and the cowl neckline is an elegant touch, too.
How could you not want to cozy up in this cozy cardigan? It's just the right amount of oversized so you won't feel like you're drowning in it, and it comes in trendy fall shades like grey and green.
Knee-high boots are another type of boot you should have in your fall boot collection—just ask Taylor Swift!
You'll wear these jeans for years to come. They have a baggy design and are still polished enough to wear into the office with your fall work outfits.
This season, I'm swapping my oversized jacket for a sleeker leather option like this one from Levi's. I'm picturing it with a denim skirt and knee-high kitten-heeled boots for a cool-girl take on a going-out outfit.
These Nike sneakers are too good to go unnoticed. I'm particularly a fan of their chunky design and neutral colorway—both sneaker trends were spotted on street style stars during New York Fashion Week.
I can practically guarantee these will become one of the most worn pairs of pants in your closet. You can dress them down with sneakers and a white T-shirt or with kitten heels and a blazer.
Another fall denim trend to get your hands on? Denim dresses. This Pistola find has an elevated feel so you can wear it well into the colder weather. You can also play around with the buttons for different styling options.
Whether you have one blazer or 100, this Nordstrom find will be a welcome addition to your collection.
I have to point out (pun intended!) that these elegant slingback heels are a whopping 50 percent off. They add a bit of polish to your look no matter what you're wearing, even if it's a pair of baggy jeans.
Beauty Finds On-Sale at Nordstrom
Every beauty fan should own one of these cream eyeshadows in their makeup bag. It has a buttery, smooth, waterproof formula that's as easy as can be to apply. Just swipe it on and blend it out with your finger, and you're set with a pretty eye look that'll last all day long.
If you want the best brows of your life (who doesn't?) this set is your one-way ticket to achieving them. It includes the best-selling Brow Wiz eyebrow pencil, made with the tiniest tip for drawing hair-like lines, the Brow Definer (a larger pencil for coloring in sparse areas), and the Brow Gel to set everything in place.
Voluspa's luxury candles smell just as good as they look. This citrus scent is a particular favorite of mine for every season. I burn it before guests come over, and it's always a hit without being overpowering. Another bonus? It burns for a whopping 100 hours.
If you're still using the same blow dryer from high school, it's time for an upgrade. Pick up this top-rated one from T3 for $50 and see why a luxury blow dryer makes a difference in your hair styling routine. It has four styling modes optimized for different hair textures. Even better, it automatically adjusts its heat and speed settings to maximize your style while minimizing heat.
There's a reason every makeup artist I know is obsessed with this setting powder. A little dab on a powder puff across your T-zone is all you need for a soft matte finish. Rest assured, this powder blends flawlessly, never looks cakey or shows up in photos, and lasts for hours.
Now that colder months are approaching, give your delicate eye area a little more TLC with this fan-favorite eye cream. Its creamy texture is a dream to apply and will instantly hydrate and brighten your under eyes. You only need a tiny bit for each eye, so these two jars will last a long time.
We may be well past summer now, but don't let that deter you from picking up this luxe from Westman Atelier set. You can fake your vacation glow with the sheer liquid Illuminator Drops, which you can wear as a makeup primer for a pretty radiance. Top off your look with the cult-favorite Baby Cheeks Blush Stick.
It's time to start thinking about gifts. If you want to play it safe, this candle gift set is an excellent way to go. Complete with three candles from Nest (one of my favorite candle brands of all time), there's a luxe scent for everyone.
With this one beauty set, you can easily tackle several of the top fall makeup trends. Pair the bold red lipstick with a bare, fresh face for a forward take on French girl beauty. Or go full grunge with a deep dark eye by layering the lash primer and the volumizing mascara.
We love a multitasking beauty product. This scrub works from head to toe, exfoliating dead skin cells and boosting hydration. Use it on your scalp to remove buildup before shampooing, then gently massage it all over your body for extra smooth skin. You'll also love the refreshing, minty feel this scrub leaves in its wake.
If you're more Team Diffuser than Team Candle, I've got you covered—plenty of Voluspa's diffuser sets are included in Nordstrom's sale, and this scent's a fan favorite. Think of an elevated vanilla perfume with woody notes. The best part is that the smell lingers in your home for up to six months.
Eyeshadow palettes aren't for everyone, so if you're the single shadow type of gal, stock up on a few top-rated MAC pans while they're on sale. There are 60 (!!) different shades to choose from, ranging from neutral mattes to shimmery brights.
Anytime my skin is freaking out from stress, lack of sleep, or the crazy New York weather, Fresh's Floral Recovery Calming Mask is my go-to to getting it back on track. This set also contains a travel-sized version of the Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Soothing Face Mask and the Lotus Youth Preserve Exfoliating Rescue Mask, so you can keep your carry-on makeup bag well-stocked.
This is the ideal candle to buy as we enter the holiday season. It's housed in a beautiful, sleek jar that doubles as decor, and its scent is reminiscent of champagne—with notes of ginger, grapefruit, and lemon—at all of your holiday parties.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
