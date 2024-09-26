Fall is here, and with it comes a slew of fashion and beauty trends to incorporate into your transitional wardrobe. I'm not one to completely redo my closet every time the weather changes, but I do love adding a few new-season essentials—like a trendy pair of shoes or a fun beauty launch—into my rotation. That's why I'm shopping my favorite fall picks on sale at Nordstrom right now.

From now through October 1, the retailer is offering shoppers massive savings on basically all of my fall must-buys. Think: cozy sweaters, lightweight fall cardigans, classic jeans, perfected blazers, and tons of boots. I'll finally be able to master the chic layering outfits I've been seeing all over my social feeds.

On the beauty front, luxurious candles have caught my eye as we head into the holiday season. My makeup and skincare routines are getting some love in the sale, too, thanks to one-and-done products like a creamy eyeshadow stick and an eye cream that will do away with winter dryness for good.

Keep scrolling to shop my top fall picks from Nordstrom. Of course, almost all of my on-sale options come in one of the season's trendiest colors, including neutrals like slate gray and chocolate brown. I'm sorry in advance for how full your shopping cart is about to get.

Nordstrom's Fall Sale at a Glance

Fashion Finds On-Sale at Nordstrom

Free People Bonfire Cable Knit Cardigan (Was $148) $111 at Nordstrom I'd say this Free People cardigan is aptly named because it makes me want to cozy up to a bonfire all night long. Make sure to go a size up for an even more relaxed feel.

Frame Barrel Leg Jeans (Were $278) $181 at Nordstrom Katie Holmes has been wearing barrel jeans on repeat, so naturally, I want a pair for myself. The style is right in line with the baggy denim trend that's taking over fall, so I'm grabbing this comfy pair while it's still on sale.

Free People Malibu Sweater & Pants Set (Was $98) $74 at Nordstrom Leave it to Free People to make the loungewear set I could see myself living in all season long. It's the ideal elevated option to feel put together on my WFH days, and I won't feel bad if I have to step out of my house in it, either.

Treasure & Bond Bias Cut Satin Midi Skirt (Was $60) $45 at Nordstrom Slip skirts are a true '90s fashion staple, so if the minimalist style speaks to you, pick up this find while it's still in stock. It pairs seamlessly with everything.

Free People Swim Too Deep Turtleneck Sweater (Was $128) $96 at Nordstrom You'll want this oversized sweater on hand for those fall days you don't want to get out of bed, but have to. You can simply throw it on with your favorite pair of leggings and knee-high boots and call it a day.

Bernardo Double Breasted Belted Coat (Was $240) $150 at Nordstrom Truly cold weather will be here before you know it, so it's not a bad idea to grab a winter coat while a cute (and functional!) option like this is on major sale.

Blondo Emmalyn Waterproof Booties (Were $180) $117 at Nordstrom These black booties are about as classic as it gets.

Madewell The '90s Straight Leg Jeans (Were $128) $96 at Nordstrom Madewell and denim go hand and hand, so if you're in need of black jeans for fall, you can't go wrong with this pair. They have a classic high-waisted and straight-leg fit with just a touch of stretch for added comfort.

ASTR The Label Textured Cowl Neck Midi Dress $59 at Nordstrom I love a little black dress, and this ASTR The Label dress has a few details that make it stand out. I love the textured pattern, and the cowl neckline is an elegant touch, too.

Treasure & Bond Rib Bishop Sleeve Cardigan (Was $80) $60 at Nordstrom How could you not want to cozy up in this cozy cardigan? It's just the right amount of oversized so you won't feel like you're drowning in it, and it comes in trendy fall shades like grey and green.

Paige Sasha Organic Cotton Wide Leg Jeans (Were $259) $194 at Nordstrom You'll wear these jeans for years to come. They have a baggy design and are still polished enough to wear into the office with your fall work outfits.

Levi's Women's Faux Leather Racer Jacket (Was $120) $90 at Nordstrom This season, I'm swapping my oversized jacket for a sleeker leather option like this one from Levi's. I'm picturing it with a denim skirt and knee-high kitten-heeled boots for a cool-girl take on a going-out outfit.

Favorite Daughter The Favorite Pant Pleat Pants (Were $218) $164 at Nordstrom I can practically guarantee these will become one of the most worn pairs of pants in your closet. You can dress them down with sneakers and a white T-shirt or with kitten heels and a blazer.

Pistola Amira Long Sleeve Denim Midi Dress (Was $228) $171 at Nordstrom Another fall denim trend to get your hands on? Denim dresses. This Pistola find has an elevated feel so you can wear it well into the colder weather. You can also play around with the buttons for different styling options.

Nordstrom Double Breasted Peak Lapel Blazer (Was $179) $116 at Nordstrom Whether you have one blazer or 100, this Nordstrom find will be a welcome addition to your collection.

Farrah Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps (Were $140) $70 at Nordstrom I have to point out (pun intended!) that these elegant slingback heels are a whopping 50 percent off. They add a bit of polish to your look no matter what you're wearing, even if it's a pair of baggy jeans.

Beauty Finds On-Sale at Nordstrom

Laura Mercier Effortless Eyes Caviar Stick Eyeshadow Trio (Was $60) $45 at Nordstrom Every beauty fan should own one of these cream eyeshadows in their makeup bag. It has a buttery, smooth, waterproof formula that's as easy as can be to apply. Just swipe it on and blend it out with your finger, and you're set with a pretty eye look that'll last all day long.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Natural & Polished Deluxe Eyebrow Kit (Was $44) $33 at Nordstrom If you want the best brows of your life (who doesn't?) this set is your one-way ticket to achieving them. It includes the best-selling Brow Wiz eyebrow pencil, made with the tiniest tip for drawing hair-like lines, the Brow Definer (a larger pencil for coloring in sparse areas), and the Brow Gel to set everything in place.

Voluspa Goji Tarocco Orange Large Jar Candle (Was $34) $24 at Nordstrom Voluspa's luxury candles smell just as good as they look. This citrus scent is a particular favorite of mine for every season. I burn it before guests come over, and it's always a hit without being overpowering. Another bonus? It burns for a whopping 100 hours.

T3 Featherweight Stylemax Dryer (Was $200) $150 at Nordstrom If you're still using the same blow dryer from high school, it's time for an upgrade. Pick up this top-rated one from T3 for $50 and see why a luxury blow dryer makes a difference in your hair styling routine. It has four styling modes optimized for different hair textures. Even better, it automatically adjusts its heat and speed settings to maximize your style while minimizing heat.

Laura Mercier All Set for Flawless Translucent Loose Setting Powder & Puff (Was $59) $44 at Nordstrom There's a reason every makeup artist I know is obsessed with this setting powder. A little dab on a powder puff across your T-zone is all you need for a soft matte finish. Rest assured, this powder blends flawlessly, never looks cakey or shows up in photos, and lasts for hours.

Kiehl's Since 1851 Ripe for Hydration Avocado Eye Duo (Was $65) $46 at Nordstrom Now that colder months are approaching, give your delicate eye area a little more TLC with this fan-favorite eye cream. Its creamy texture is a dream to apply and will instantly hydrate and brighten your under eyes. You only need a tiny bit for each eye, so these two jars will last a long time.

Westman Atelier The Summer Bronze Set (Was $115) $92 at Nordstrom We may be well past summer now, but don't let that deter you from picking up this luxe from Westman Atelier set. You can fake your vacation glow with the sheer liquid Illuminator Drops, which you can wear as a makeup primer for a pretty radiance. Top off your look with the cult-favorite Baby Cheeks Blush Stick.

Nest New York Votive Candle Trio Set (Was $40) $27 at Nordstrom It's time to start thinking about gifts. If you want to play it safe, this candle gift set is an excellent way to go. Complete with three candles from Nest (one of my favorite candle brands of all time), there's a luxe scent for everyone.

Lancôme Lash Idôle Eye & Lip Makeup Set (Was $40) $32 at Nordstro m With this one beauty set, you can easily tackle several of the top fall makeup trends. Pair the bold red lipstick with a bare, fresh face for a forward take on French girl beauty. Or go full grunge with a deep dark eye by layering the lash primer and the volumizing mascara.

Drybar Cocomint Float Scalp & Body Scrub (Was $36) $25 at Nordstrom We love a multitasking beauty product. This scrub works from head to toe, exfoliating dead skin cells and boosting hydration. Use it on your scalp to remove buildup before shampooing, then gently massage it all over your body for extra smooth skin. You'll also love the refreshing, minty feel this scrub leaves in its wake.

Voluspa Santal Vanille Reed Diffuser (Was $30) $23 at Nordstrom If you're more Team Diffuser than Team Candle, I've got you covered—plenty of Voluspa's diffuser sets are included in Nordstrom's sale, and this scent's a fan favorite. Think of an elevated vanilla perfume with woody notes. The best part is that the smell lingers in your home for up to six months.

MAC Cosmetics Eyeshadow (Was $23) $16 at Nordstrom Eyeshadow palettes aren't for everyone, so if you're the single shadow type of gal, stock up on a few top-rated MAC pans while they're on sale. There are 60 (!!) different shades to choose from, ranging from neutral mattes to shimmery brights.

Fresh Skin-Smoothing Mask Set (Was $86) $43 at Nordstrom Anytime my skin is freaking out from stress, lack of sleep, or the crazy New York weather, Fresh's Floral Recovery Calming Mask is my go-to to getting it back on track. This set also contains a travel-sized version of the Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Soothing Face Mask and the Lotus Youth Preserve Exfoliating Rescue Mask, so you can keep your carry-on makeup bag well-stocked.

Lafco Champagne Signature Candle (Was $75) $56 at Nordstrom This is the ideal candle to buy as we enter the holiday season. It's housed in a beautiful, sleek jar that doubles as decor, and its scent is reminiscent of champagne—with notes of ginger, grapefruit, and lemon—at all of your holiday parties.