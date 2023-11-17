I'm a frugal fashion editor—always have been and always will be. Yes, I like trying out the trends and discovering the next "It" pieces. But I get the most satisfaction from hunting down a bargain. So, naturally, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a big deal for me (hah! no pun intended). I spend hours sorting through sales to find sought-after items marked down to almost too-good-to-be-true discounts. This year, I want to share my findings: Ahead, you'll find a concise list of the best fashion deals for Black Friday 2023, sourced from hours of research and curated by yours truly.

This year, Black Friday falls on Nov. 24, which makes Cyber Monday the 27th. During those days, I plan to restock my capsule wardrobe on basics. Specifically, I'm searching for smart investments and everyday essentials, like the best ballet flats to wear to work and warm winter coats that balance function and fashion. Of course, I plan to throw in a few just-for-fun splurges, too; in particular, I have my eye on a statement sweater that'll add a dopamine boost to my cozy collection.

From the best jeans for women by cult-favorite brands like Levi's, AGOLDE, and Good American to the best sneakers and boots that'll whip your seasonal shoe collection into shape, keep scrolling for a comprehensive guide to the best fashion deals for Black Friday 2023.

Black Friday Clothing Deals

Coats

Everlane The Cotton Modern Trench Coat (Was $268) $133 at Everlane A chic trench coat is a true must-have in any closet worth its salt. I love this one from Everlane, yes, because it's 50 percent off, but also because it exemplifies a classic trench. It's done in traditional khaki (although you can also shop it in dark cocoa and black), and the sharp lapels and belt create a very crisp and chic effect. It's fully lined, a major plus for the colder weather, and is made of 100 percent cotton (save for the lining, which is crafted from recycled polyester).

Madewell Quilted Oversized Bomber Jacket (Was $248) $149 at Madwell I'm a huge fan of a bomber jacket. This option from Madewell, with its cozy quilting and wool fabrication, is at the top of my to-buy list. Akin to a puffer jacket, this bomber boasts ribbed, wind-blocking cuffs and quick front snaps, both details that ensure you'll stay warm regardless of the weather. Plus, it's made of an Italian wool blend, so you'll be nice and toasty. You can pick it up in soft camel if the heathered black-gray fabrication isn't for you.

MOTHER The Long Chopper Jacket (Was $350) $262 at Shopbop The odds are that you already have a leather jacket in your outerwear arsenal. But you probably don't have a longline style—like this knee-length, moto-ready option from MOTHER. It's made of a soft and slightly stretchy faux leather and boasts the signature code of a leather jacket: Snap epaulets, a spread collar, silver hardware, and a grommet belt.

Sweaters

Reformation Jadey Oversized V-Neck Sweater (Was $298) $224 at Reformation Your eyes went straight to the price tag, and for good reason! Black Friday means this cozy V-neck sweater is marked down to a lovely, very doable $224. Butt if you need some extra convincing as to why you should press "buy." consider this: Taylor Swift owns this exact Reformation sweater. And don't we all want to twin with Taylor? This oversized, drop-shoulder sweater is made of a blend of fine-gauge recycled cashmere and comes in cherry red, ivory, gray, and light mauve.

Everlane The Cashmere Boxy Crew Sweater (Was $198) $139 at Everlane Who doesn't love a classic Breton-striped top? The nautical-inspired style is crucial in unlocking the highly sought-after French fashion aesthetic, and it's beloved by top-tier minimalists—Kate Middleton, for instance. I personally plan to snag this lined sweater by Everlane. It's made of a cashmere blend—50 percent recycled and 50 percent virgin—and boasts a boxy fit with a slightly cropped silhouette, which is a key combo to ensure a sweater doesn't swallow you whole.

Nordstrom Crewneck Cashmere Sweater (Was $149) $110 at Nordstrom You're aware that red is the color trend of the season—arguably, the year. This cozy 100 percent cashmere sweater from Nordstrom's mainline is an easy way to tap into trying the cherry shade. Not sold on red? Try any of the 16 other color options. The silhouette is a classic crewneck, making it truly timeless, and the fit is slightly oversized yet not baggy.

Jeans

Ribcage Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans (Was $98) $54 at Nordstrom When you need new jeans, you turn to Levi's. The brand is synonymous with high-quality denim at affordable price points—and it has been since its foundation in 1853. This straight pair with slight distressing has ranked high on my list of Levi's jeans that I want to buy. And thanks to the discounted magic of Black Friday, it's on super sale, so I'm more than happy to at long last pull the trigger. Made of Levi's signature non-stretch denim, these jeans boast a true straight-leg silhouette.

Good American Good Legs High Waist Straight Leg Jeans (Were $139) $139 at Nordstrom Say hello to your new favorite pair of everyday jeans. Good American is known for its expansive size range and feel-good denim (in addition to being co-founded by Khloe Kardashian!), and this high-waisted Good Legs pair encapsulates both points. It features a contoured waistband that's designed specifically so it doesn't do the dreaded waist-to-pant gap. You're able to shop from a slew of sizing, too, from 00 to 26.

AGOLDE Minka Flared Cargo Jeans (Were $248) $186 at Shopbop Ask any fashion editor what their favorite denim brand is, and there's a very high chance they'll answer with an enthusiastic, "AGOLDE!" I personally am a major fan of the brand and plan to snag these laidback cargo pants that are currently discounted on Shopbop. With their two supersized side pockets, they tap into the utilitarian bottoms trend without going full-tilt into gorpcore mode.

Dresses

Vince Long Sleeve Short Dress (Was $245) $184 at Shopbop A sweater dress like this one by Vince is all but guaranteed to sell out. Here's why: It's gray color makes it an easy-to-style neutral piece and it's design is classic and uncontroversial, making it almost a universal closet-pleaser. It features a subtle mockneck, long sleeves, and comes in at just above the knee, meaning you can definitely wear it into the office. Snag this easy piece now while you still can.

Madewell Sequin Slip Mini Dress (Was $148) $95 at Madewell I don't know about you but I can't wait for holiday party season. I can easily imagine myself wearing this sequined stunner from Madewell for a seasonal cocktail soirée or formal dinner party. And yes, while it's a flashy piece, it's quite classic. Look to details like its straight square neckline and spaghetti shoulder straps, for example.

STAUD Wells Dress (Was $285) $221 at Shopbop If there were a STAUD fan club, I'd be the president. I love the Los Angeles-based label because its pieces are timeless but occasionally a bit unexpected and quirky. This little black dress falls firmly into the former camp, which makes it a safe bet if this is your first purchase from the "It" girl-approved label. Consider styling it with your favorite kitten heels and add a lightweight cardigan if needed.

Black Friday Shoe Deals

Sneakers

New Balance Gender Inclusive 574 Sneakers (Were $90) $64 at Nordstrom New Balance is unmatched in quality, design, comfort, and affordability, which is why every member of Team MC adores the sporty brand. I personally own this exact pair of 574s and cannot recommend them enough. They're gender neutral (although they are broken down by traditional men's and women's sizing, so there's no confusion in terms of fit) and reflect a slightly retro, '70s fashion influence. Shop this back, ivory, and gray colorway or try any of the 14 other options.

Chloé Women's Nama Woven Platform Low Top Sneakers (Were $795) $795 at Bloomingdale's Chloé's Namas are a best-selling sneaker for a reason. Firstly, I have to note that they're one of the top trending sneakers of 2023 due to their quirky-cool design. Next up, and most importantly, is their impressive comfort: they feature a cushioned rubber insole, which is why they're some of the best work sneakers on the market, especially for those who stand on their feet all day. Try them in this off-white and maroon colorway for a bohemian but wearable style, or pick any of the 12 other colorway options.

Veja Esplar Logo Sneakers (Were $150) $112 at Shopbop You know Veja. I know Veja. Everyone knows Veja! The French label adopts an impressive global and ecologically sound sourcing process: Veja imports cotton from Brazil and Peru for its canvas and laces, uses Amazonian rubber for its soles, and frequently integrates recycled materials into its footwear. If you don't yet own a pair, its Esplar Logo Sneakers are a worthwhile shoe to start with due to their minimal, black-and-white look.

Boots