Dua Lipa's Favorite Under-$100 Puma Sneakers Are Back in Fall's Trendiest Color
They've also been co-signed by Gracie Abrams.
When one celebrity endorses a fall shoe trend, others always follow. That's the case, at least, with Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski's favorite pair of Puma Speedcat sneakers. The best-selling silhouette is available in two new colors starting October 12 on Puma's website, and they're sure to become fall's most in-demand pair.
The Puma Speedcat Archive Shoe, available now, is a refurbished version of the '90s racing-inspired sneakers. The new colorways—a light blue, dubbed "Light Blue/Navy" and a light brown-and-white combination called "Haute Coffee/Frosted Ivory"—are inspired by Puma's archives.
The tonal brown shade taps into more than one trend at once. Yes, the racer silhouette is absolutely everywhere right now, but toffee brown is one of the most in-demand colors for fall 2024. Revamped in a luxe suede fabrication (also a major trend in the accessories world), the new Speedcats feel modern while staying true to their origin story: the black rubberized sole is designed to evoke the look of racing tires.
The just-launched silhouette already has a celebrity cult following. Gracie Abrams was spotted wearing the brown version while strolling with her new boyfriend, Paul Mescal, cementing them as a style to watch right now. The singer wore her Speecats with a tonal blue outfit comprised of a ribbed tank, navy blue trousers, and a matching navy sweater.
The Speedcat was initially released 25 years ago and took inspiration from fireproof shoes worn by Formula 1 drivers throughout the '80s and '90s. Now, with minor tweaks and colorway changes, it's become a must-buy for modern-day sneaker devotees on and off the track.
Like Vans sneakers before them, Puma has become an unexpected celebrity-favorite sneaker brand. The original red colorway became a must-buy when it restocked in late August, proving brightly-colored sneakers were one of the most dominant sneaker trends of the season. While Lipa and Ratajowski were early adopters, the Speedcats later drew the attention of Troye Sivan, who has worn them at stops on his and Charli XCX's Sweat Tour.
After a summer spent in Adidas Sambas and Gazelles, fashion insiders are no-doubt yearning for a new style to sink their feet into.
