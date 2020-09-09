Today's Top Stories
Marc Jacobs Releases a Polysexual Collection

It encompasses everything from clothes to accessories.

By Marina Liao
marc jacobs heaven
Courtesy of Larissa Hofmann/Marc Jacobs

Adding to the conversation about gender and sexuality in 2020, Marc Jacobs just dropped a new collection that celebrates polysexuality. (For those not familiar with queer identities, a polysexual person is someone who attracted to multiple genders and identities.) Titled "Heaven," the collection draws on teenage daydreams, alienation nation, queer youth, candy ravers, apocalypse sugar, and toxic shock valley girls (to name a few) while paying tribute to the films of the new queer pioneer Gregg Araki, the plushy sculptures of Mike Kelley, and artist Cindy Sherman. The items are not aimed toward a specific gender identity, rather leaving it up to the shopper to decide what is right for them.

This is on par with Marc Jacobs' messaging for his audience, which draws upon the designer's past themes exploring subversion, girls who are boys and boys who are girls, those who are neither, and other multifaceted characters in the Marc Jacobs universe. In the past, the designer has spoken out about gender fluidity in all spaces from fashion to beauty: He has championed men wearing makeup, spoken out about being boxed in by labels and identifications, and is a proud feminist. In the Marc Jacobs world, you can be whoever you want and ignore societal norms of what's expected. (If you recall, the designer proposed to his now husband at a Chipotle with a flash mob!)

The "Heaven" collection is a celebration of individuality and enigmatic personalities in all forms.

marc jacobs heaven collection
Courtesy of Larissa Hofmann/Marc Jacobs
marc jacobs heaven collection
Courtesy of Larissa Hofmann/Marc Jacobs
marc jacobs heaven collection
Courtesy of Larissa Hofmann/Marc Jacobs

The campaign was shot by Larissa Hofmann and styled by Danielle Emerson. Up and coming stars such as Iris Law, Jyrrel Roberts, Vegyn, fashion darling Lily McMenany, and more are featured in the ads. Meanwhile, Shoichi Aoki, creator of legendary street style bible FRUiTS, created the Marc Jacobs look book. Best of all, the "Heaven" line hits at an affordable price point. Shop the new releases below.

Teen Angst Baby Tee
Teen Angst Baby Tee
Marc Jacobs marcjacobs.com
$65.00
SHOP IT
Double-Headed Teddy Zip Hoodie
Double-Headed Teddy Zip Hoodie
Marc Jacobs marcjacobs.com
$175.00
SHOP IT
Techno Floral Mesh Top
Techno Floral Mesh Top
Marc Jacobs marcjacobs.com
$95.00
SHOP IT
Froggy Work Shirt
Froggy Work Shirt
Marc Jacobs marcjacobs.com
$145.00
SHOP IT
Double-Headed Teddy Backpack
Double-Headed Teddy Backpack
Marc Jacobs marcjacobs.com
$295.00
SHOP IT
Check Flannel Shirt
Check Flannel Shirt
Marc Jacobs marcjacobs.com
$125.00
SHOP IT
Fucked Up Tee
Fucked Up Tee
Marc Jacobs marcjacobs.com
$75.00
SHOP IT
Pleated Skirt
Pleated Skirt
Marc Jacobs marcjacobs.com
$175.00
SHOP IT
