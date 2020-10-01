Add a Peacoat to Your Seasonal Wardrobe

Stylish and functional.

jacket
(Image credit: Getty)
Sara Holzman

By published

Warm and dependable, the sturdy double-breasted peacoat isn't just the premiere jacket choice for sailors taking to the high seas. Today, the silhouette offers a classic, fashion-forward approach for a modern woman's wardrobe. You'll be impressed with its ability to flatter every frame. Here, we chatted with fashion historian, Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell, about the iconic menswear jacket style that's perfectly suited for your fall outerwear needs.

Marie Claire: What are the peacoat’s origins?

Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell: The peacoat was first worn by sailors in the 18th century; the name may come from pije, a Dutch word for a thick, coarse wool fabric that’s warm and water-resistant. The style was later adopted by the British, French, and American navies.

peacoat

(Image credit: Getty)

Shop Short Peacoats:

Tory Burch Wool Peacoat

Double Breasted Peacoat

L.L. Bean Classic Peacoat

MC: When was the style embraced by women?

KCC: Yves Saint Laurent, one of the biggest proponents of menswear-inspired style, showed a peacoat in his line’s first collection in 1962. Famous peacoat wearers include Jackie Onassis and Jane Birkin.

peacoats

(Image credit: Getty)

Shop Printed Peacoats:

Bash Checkered Coat

Stella McCartney Wool Coat

Avec Les Filles Plaid Coat

MC: What modernizes a peacoat?

KCC: Flap pockets instead of welt pockets, a longer silhouette with an hourglass shape, or the addition of a hood or belt. A traditional peacoat is fitted. However, boxy and oversize peacoats were popular in the 1980s and, more recently, in the late 2010s. The peacoat has enjoyed periods of heightened popularity without ever really going out of fashion.

peacoat

(Image credit: Getty)

Shop Long Peacoats:

Valentino Cashmere Blend Coat

See by Chloé Double Breasted Wool Peacoat

Totême Wool Cashmere Blend Coat

A version of this story appears in the Fall 2020 issue of Marie Claire.

subscribe here

RELATED STORIES

best fall jackets

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Fresh Crop of Jackets to Get You Pumped for Fall

Clothing, Trench coat, Coat, Outerwear, Leather, Overcoat, Jacket, Leather jacket, Fashion, Street fashion,

(Image credit: Hearst Owned)

Worth It: Long Leather Jackets

Sara Holzman
Sara Holzman

Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.