You want types of coats in your wardrobe that are reliable, regardless of where you live or often travel. From rain and snow to a light breeze, covering all your bases usually takes more than one. Most of us default to a jean jacket, classic trench coat, wool coat, or a thick puffer throughout the seasons. But there are several other stylish jackets and coats that every woman should have in her wardrobe or want to own for variety's sake.

Below, we've assembled a guide to coats and jackets with the specific types we consider essential to have on hand in any situation. Plus, we've edited a selection of favorites to shop now, whether you're in immediate need or planning ahead.