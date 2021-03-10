Make a Skirt Set Your Default Outfit for Spring

Instantly pulled-together, a skirt set offers a full-proof outfit option for women on the go. Here, we chatted with Tiffany Hsu, fashion buying director at Mytheresa, about the versatility of matching separates and how they're perfectly suited for your springtime uniform.



Marie Claire: Why are matching skirt sets an easy dressing solution?

Tiffany Hsu: If you’re short on time, you don’t have to worry about styling out an outfit. Wear them as individual pieces or as separates.

MC: How would you wear a skirt set in a transitional season?

TH: Pair one with a cropped top or little camisole underneath to easily take your day look into night.

MC: What are some styling tricks?

TH: Break up a monochrome look by showing some skin. Throwing a blazer over a skirt set is another way to lend some shape to an outfit.

MC: Why have matching skirt sets seen a spike in popularity?

TH: They’re a no-brainer. We live in a busy world. Skirt sets are the equivalent to men wearing suits, but we make it fun!

Shop our favorite skirt sets:

A version of this story appears in the Spring 2021 issue of Marie Claire.

