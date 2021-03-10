Make a Skirt Set Your Default Outfit for Spring
Give matching pieces a whirl for a simple, put-together look.
By Sara Holzman published
Instantly pulled-together, a skirt set offers a full-proof outfit option for women on the go. Here, we chatted with Tiffany Hsu, fashion buying director at Mytheresa, about the versatility of matching separates and how they're perfectly suited for your springtime uniform.
Marie Claire: Why are matching skirt sets an easy dressing solution?
Tiffany Hsu: If you’re short on time, you don’t have to worry about styling out an outfit. Wear them as individual pieces or as separates.
MC: How would you wear a skirt set in a transitional season?
TH: Pair one with a cropped top or little camisole underneath to easily take your day look into night.
MC: What are some styling tricks?
TH: Break up a monochrome look by showing some skin. Throwing a blazer over a skirt set is another way to lend some shape to an outfit.
MC: Why have matching skirt sets seen a spike in popularity?
TH: They’re a no-brainer. We live in a busy world. Skirt sets are the equivalent to men wearing suits, but we make it fun!
Shop our favorite skirt sets:
A version of this story appears in the Spring 2021 issue of Marie Claire.
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
-
WW CEO Mindy Grossman's Getting Dressed Mantra Is all About Feeling Good
The power woman's approach to daily power dressing is methodical—but that doesn't mean boring.
By Sara Holzman
-
Dermatologists Rave About Kojic Acid
Super-gentle, super-effective.
By Alexis Gaskin
-
Prince William "Flies Off the Handle" If People "Patronize" Kate Middleton, Source Says
He won't stand for it.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Wide-Leg Jeans to Wear With Everything
It's officially a trend.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 8 Types of Boots Every Woman Should Invest In
You'll have these pairs for life.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Sweaters on Amazon, According to Reviews
Stick a cup of hot cider in my hand and put me in front of a fireplace.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 16 Best Spring Dresses for Every Budget and Occasion
Treat yourself to the best.
By Julia Marzovilla