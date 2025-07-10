Amazon Has the Best Matching Sets for Summer—21 I’m Shopping During Prime Day

Right this way to easy summer dressing for under $50.

Mirja Klein is seen wearing a matching set consisting of a white striped oversized dobby-weave shirt with collar and buttons down in the front from H&amp;M and a white striped straight pull-on trousers with loose fit and straight legs from H&amp;M; a black suede tote bag with slouchy design and open top from COS; black oversized aviator sunglasses from Tom Ford; a pair of khaki green suede flip flops from A.EMERY on June 18, 2025 in Munich, Germany.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News

Is there any outfit easier than a matching set? I don't think so. A great set has you looking put-together from head to toe in seconds, all without the fuss of thinking up a full summer outfit. During Amazon Prime Day, summer dressing gets even easier (and more affordable!) than ever thanks to the retailer's on-sale matching sets.

While we're nearing the halfway point of the epic sale event, there's still so many great fashion deals at Amazon Prime Day that are worth checking out. I, for one, am using the event to pick up a few new all-in-one looks and loungewear sets for my summer travels. After all, what's better than a trendy summer outfit for under $50?

Keep scrolling to shop the matching sets I'm eyeing during Amazon Prime Day 2025. There's an affordable style for everyone, whether you prefer French-inspired fashion or a cozy linen set. Now you just need summer shoes and seasonal beauty products, both of which you can find on major sale for Prime Day, to complete your full look.

Exlura Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfits Sleeveless Tank Top Matching Shorts Sets Cotton Striped Sweatsuits Vacation Beach 2025
EXLURA
Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfit (Was $40)

Stripes are always a good idea in the summer.

Sampeel 2 Piece Outfits for Women 2024 Fashion Lounge Sets Wide Leg Pants 2 Piece Summer Outfits Sleeveless Mock Neck Tops Matching Sets Vacation Tracksuit M
SAMPEEL
2 Piece Lounge Set (Was $30)

I consider this the ideal outfit for summer travel.

Anrabess Women's 2 Piece Outfits Linen Pants Jumpsuit Matching Lounge Set Casual Summer Beach Vacation Trendy Clothes White Medium
ANRABESS
Anrabess Linen Pants Matching Lounge Set (Was $50)

Linen pants and breezy tops are all I want to wear right now, so this is my ideal summer set.

Anrabess Women 2 Piece Lounge Sets Summer Casual Knit Sweater Vest Pant Set Beach Vacation Airport Outfits Clothes Apricot X-Large
ANRABESS
Anrabess Women 2 Piece Lounge Set (Was $50)

This loungewear set is your key to staying stylish and comfortable while at the airport.

Imily Bela Women's Summer 2 Piece Swimsuit Cover Up Crochet Knit Cardigan Tops Long Pants Set Bathing Suit Beach Outfit
Imily Bela
Women's Summer 2 Piece Swimsuit Cover Up Set (Was $42)

This set would make for one stylish bathing suit cover-up.

Tankaneo, Tankaneo Womens 2 Piece Vacation Sets Sleeveless V Neck Long Vest Knit Top and Mini Skirt Summer Beach Outfits
Tankaneo
Womens 2 Piece Vacation Set (Was $39)

This chocolate brown set looks so rich.

PRETTYGARDEN, Prettygarden Women Summer 2 Piece Outfits V Neck Sleeveless Button Down Vest Shorts Sets Business Work Matching Set 2025
PRETTYGARDEN
Women Summer 2 Piece V Neck Sleeveless Button Down Vest Shorts Set (Was $47)

The next time you don't know what to wear to work, throw this set on and call it a day.

Gorglitter Women's Summer Maxi Skirt Set 2 Piece Vacation Set Strapless Crop Tube Top and Skirt Sets Outfit Apricot and White Small
GORGLITTER
Gorglitter Women's Summer Maxi Skirt Set (Was $38)

A black-and-white color combination never fails to look classy.

Roylamp Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfits Round Neck Crop Basic Top Cropped Wide Leg Pants Set Beach Jumpsuits Grey Swiss Dot Xxl
ROYLAMP
Roylamp Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfit (Was $39)

Look closely and you'll find the cutest detail on this set: little embroidered dots!

Saodimallsu Womens 2 Piece Sets Summer Striped Crochet Knit Coverup Sleeveless Button Crop Tank Top Bodycon Maxi Skirt White
Saodimallsu
Womens 2 Piece Sets Summer Striped Crochet Knit Coverup (Was $60)

This set is practically begging to go on your vacation packing list.

Prettygarden Women's 2 Piece Summer Outfits Crewneck Tank Tops Split Bodycon Midi Skirt Set (light Green_green,x-Large)
PRETTYGARDEN
Women's 2 Piece Crewneck Tank Tops Split Bodycon Midi Skirt Set (Was $44)

This set comes in the coolest summer color combinations.

Anrabess Women's 2 Piece Outfits Summer Sweater Skirt Sets Casual Sleeveless V Neck Ribbed Vest Knit Tops Midi Dress Large Beige
ANRABESS
Anrabess Women's 2 Piece Outfits Summer Sweater Skirt Set (Was $25)

This is the set you throw on when you want to be comfortable, yet presentable.

Arach&cloz Womens 2 Piece Outfits 2025 Summer Casual Knit Tops Short Mini Pleated Skirts Sets Fashion Lounge Matching a Line Classic Sets Beige M
Arach&Cloz
2 Piece Knit Tops Short Mini Pleated Skirts Set (Was $30)

You need this set in your closet if you're heading to the courts at all this summer.

Ekouaer Womens Matching Sets Knit Sweater Sets 2 Pieces Outfits Pullover Tops Wide Legs Pants Lounge Set Beige
Ekouaer
Womens Pullover Tops Wide Legs Pants Lounge Set (Was $50)

The contrast stitching takes this set up another level.

Automet Womens Lounge Two 2 Piece Sets Summer Outfits 2025 Loungewear Matching Beach Vacation Clothes Sweatsuits Sweat Pajamas Pjs Romper Top Shorts Fashion Trendy Travel Teen Clothing Black L
AUTOMET
Womens Lounge Two 2 Piece Set (Was $40)

Whoever said loungewear couldn't be chic clearly hasn't seen this set.

Zeagoo Womens Coordinated Outfit Casual 2 Pieces Loungewear Loose Button Down Long Shirt and Elastic Shorts Set, 01_khaki, Small
Zeagoo
Womens Loose Button Down Long Shirt and Elastic Shorts Set (Was $40)

You'll be able to mix and match this set with so many pieces in your closet.

Lillusory 2 Piece Lounge Sets for Women Summer Vacation Outfits Matching Casual Wide Leg Pants Sets Ribbed Knit Pajamas 2025 Khaki L
LILLUSORY
2 Piece Wide Leg Pants Set (Was $40)

This is the kind of set I would never want to take off.

Zesica Women's Summer 2 Piece Matching Long Sweater Shorts Sets 2025 Travel Resort Wear Sleeveless Knit Outfits Apricot L
ZESICA
Women's Summer Sweater Shorts Set (Was $43)

I'm obsessed with this butter yellow shade.

Prettygarden Women's 2 Piece Sets 2025 Summer Trendy Button Down Suit Vest Tops High Waisted Shorts Business Casual Outfits (white,medium)
PRETTYGARDEN
Button Down Suit Vest Tops High Waisted Shorts Business Casual Outfit (Was $45)

An all-white outfit never fails to look polished and put-together.

Trendy Queen Two Piece Sets for Women Summer Short Sets Beach Vcation Lounge Pajama 2 Piece Spring Outfits Fashion 2025 Green S
Trendy Queen
Two Piece Set for Women (Was $43)

The gauzy fabric in this set screams "summer."

Prettygarden Women's 2 Piece Maxi Skirt Sets Casual Summer Knit Cropped Tank Top High Waisted Long Skirts Outfit (beige,small)
PRETTYGARDEN
Women's 2 Piece Maxi Skirt Set (Was $36)

This set may be simple, but imagine all of the different ways you can style it.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

This year, the sale event started at 12 a.m. PDT/3 a.m. EDT on July 8.

How Long Do Amazon Prime Day Deals Last?

This year's Amazon Prime Day is twice as long as previous ones—the event runs for four days, from July 8 through July 11.

When Is the Next Amazon Prime Day?

While we don't know the exact dates, Amazon typically holds two major sale events throughout the year—Amazon Prime Day occurs sometime in July, and Amazon "Big Deal Days" occurs later in the fall, usually in October.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.