Ralph Lauren Will Help Build Your Dream Closet With The Lauren Look

Tailored pinstripe blazers, cozy cable knits, and polished pencil skirts have helped steer women’s work and play wardrobes for over 30 years. Now, you can embody the quintessential Lauren Ralph Lauren look with the brand’s first-ever apparel subscription service, The Lauren Look.



Ralph Lauren is the pioneer luxury brand to launch a full rental model, which is available starting today, exclusively in North America. The membership service will offer a mix of brand new seasonal styles, customized pieces, and core wardrobe staples, alongside pre-owned and rented clothing options.

Starting at $125 per month, Lauren Look members will have direct access to an ever-evolving selection of size-inclusive pieces from the latest Lauren collections. The service will also provide access to expert stylists who can help guide fashion choices with customized suggestions and styling tips. Members can opt to return items in exchange for new pieces or purchase styles at a competitive, members-only price to build out their ideal day-to-night wardrobe.



In addition to helping women curate a timeless closet, The Lauren Look aims to reduce clothing waste by expanding the lifespan of pieces that might otherwise be purchased and worn only a few times. After rentals have reached their cap, these collections, in addition to new and gently used merchandise, will be donated to Delivering Good, a non-profit organization providing resources for children and families in need.

