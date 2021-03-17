Sport-Inspired Fashion: Going for the Gold
Clear eyes, full closets, can't lose!
By Taylor Ayers published
Sporty fashion—think windbreakers, sneakers, hoodies, and logo-emblazoned tracksuits—is an integral part of the American woman's wardrobe, regardless of whether she's made the cut or is grabbing a cup of coffee at the corner café. Athleticwear doesn't have to be relegated to the track; varsity is a state of mind. Tap into your inner champion with inspiration from our favorite designers, below.
Isabel Marant Étoile
Ready yourself for warmer days ahead with Isabel Marant's drawstring hoodie. It's lightweight, bohemian means this elevated sportswear piece can be worn off (or on) the court.
Prada
Presenting your new uniform: Layer Prada's cotton fleece hoodie over a solid turtleneck and their matching full skirt for a chic yet tomboy-ish look.
Balenciaga & Celine
Balenciaga and Celine have a knack for leaving their stamp of cool on traditional pieces. Roll up in this fluorescent tracksuit or go the more subdued route with logo'd track pants, a bucket hat, and triangle top to show off your killer abs.
Miu Miu
We're on Team Miu Miu. Their jersey jackets have a modern yet retro charm, while their "run-proof" skirt perfectly combines the feminine and romantic spirit they're known for.
See Even More of Our Favorite Spring Sportswear
DIORImage 1 of 4
ON LEFT: DIOR JACKET, TOP, AND SKIRT, PRICES UPON REQUEST; AMBUSH NECKLACE, $860; PRADA LINEA ROSSA SUNGLASSES, $330; LUCKY HONEY SOCKS, $16. ON RIGHT: DIOR TOP AND SHORTS, PRICES UPON REQUEST; AMBUSH NECKLACE, $860; PRADA LINEA ROSSA SUNGLASSES, $330; IRI SNEAKERS, $198.
DIORImage 1 of 4
ON LEFT: DIOR JACKET, TOP, AND SKIRT, PRICES UPON REQUEST; AMBUSH NECKLACE, $860; PRADA LINEA ROSSA SUNGLASSES, $330; LUCKY HONEY SOCKS, $16. ON RIGHT: DIOR TOP AND SHORTS, PRICES UPON REQUEST; AMBUSH NECKLACE, $860; PRADA LINEA ROSSA SUNGLASSES, $330; IRI SNEAKERS, $198.
DOLCE & GABBANAImage 2 of 4
DOLCE & GABBANA SWEATSHIRT, $1,495, AND SHORTS, $1,075; BEADS BYAREE EARRINGS, FROM $128; ’47 HAT, $25.
GABRIELA HEARSTImage 3 of 4
ON LEFT: GABRIELA HEARST DRESS, $1,990; BOTTEGA VENETA SUNGLASSES, $485; FENDI WATER BOTTLE, $750. ON RIGHT: GABRIELA HEARST DRESS, $1,990; FENDI SUNGLASSES, $515.
BALENCIAGAImage 4 of 4
BALENCIAGA JACKET, $1,490, PANTS, $1,050, CARD CASE, $325
FASHION EDITOR: J. ERRICO / HAIR: ADAM MACLAY / MAKEUP: ASAMI MATSUDA / MODELS: CORA EMMANUEL AND YSAUNNY BRITO AT THE SOCIETY MANAGEMENT
A version of this story appears in the Spring 2021 issue of Marie Claire.
Taylor Ayers is fashion editor at Marie Claire covering the new editorial fashion trends, looks, and contemporary styles.
