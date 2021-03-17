Sport-Inspired Fashion: Going for the Gold

Sporty fashion—think windbreakers, sneakers, hoodies, and logo-emblazoned tracksuits—is an integral part of the American woman's wardrobe, regardless of whether she's made the cut or is grabbing a cup of coffee at the corner café. Athleticwear doesn't have to be relegated to the track; varsity is a state of mind. Tap into your inner champion with inspiration from our favorite designers, below.

Isabel Marant Étoile

Ready yourself for warmer days ahead with Isabel Marant's drawstring hoodie. It's lightweight, bohemian means this elevated sportswear piece can be worn off (or on) the court.

Prada

Presenting your new uniform: Layer Prada's cotton fleece hoodie over a solid turtleneck and their matching full skirt for a chic yet tomboy-ish look.

Prada "Mirage" hoodie

Prada Women's White Cotton Fleece Full Skirt

Prada roll-neck jumper

Prada Kitten-Heel Slingback

Balenciaga & Celine

Balenciaga and Celine have a knack for leaving their stamp of cool on traditional pieces. Roll up in this fluorescent tracksuit or go the more subdued route with logo'd track pants, a bucket hat, and triangle top to show off your killer abs.

Balenciaga Tracksuit Jacket

Balenciaga Tracksuit Pants

Celine Bucket Hat

Celine Athletic Satin Pant

Miu Miu

We're on Team Miu Miu. Their jersey jackets have a modern yet retro charm, while their "run-proof" skirt perfectly combines the feminine and romantic spirit they're known for.

Miu Miu INTARSIA LUX JERSEY BLOUSON JACKET

Miu MIu Printed run-proof knit skirt

Miu Miiu EMBROIDERED LUX FLEECE BLOUSON JACKET

Miu Miu Lamé skirt

See Even More of Our Favorite Spring Sportswear

