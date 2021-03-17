Sporty fashion—think windbreakers, sneakers, hoodies, and logo-emblazoned tracksuits—is an integral part of the American woman's wardrobe, regardless of whether she's made the cut or is grabbing a cup of coffee at the corner café. Athleticwear doesn't have to be relegated to the track; varsity is a state of mind. Tap into your inner champion with inspiration from our favorite designers, below.

Isabel Marant Étoile

Ready yourself for warmer days ahead with Isabel Marant's drawstring hoodie. It's lightweight, bohemian means this elevated sportswear piece can be worn off (or on) the court.

KENZO COAT, $1,530, AND DRESS, PRICE UPON REQUEST; BEATS BY DRE EARPHONES, $250; SMITH OPTICS SUNGLASSES, $209. IN BACK: ISABEL MARANT ÉTOILE HOODIE, $685, AND BRIEFS, $195; LULULEMON VISOR, $28; BEATS BY DRE EARPHONES, $250. (Image credit: Brad Ogbonna)

Prada

Presenting your new uniform: Layer Prada's cotton fleece hoodie over a solid turtleneck and their matching full skirt for a chic yet tomboy-ish look.

(Image credit: Brad Ogbonna)

Balenciaga & Celine

Balenciaga and Celine have a knack for leaving their stamp of cool on traditional pieces. Roll up in this fluorescent tracksuit or go the more subdued route with logo'd track pants, a bucket hat, and triangle top to show off your killer abs.

ON LEFT: BALENCIAGA JACKET, $1,490, PANTS, $1,050, CARD CASE, $325, AND BACKPACK, $1,095. ON RIGHT: CELINE BRA, $300, PANTS, $770, AND HAT, $375; STYLIST’S OWN WORLDNET HOODIE (Image credit: Brad Ogbonna)

Miu Miu

We're on Team Miu Miu. Their jersey jackets have a modern yet retro charm, while their "run-proof" skirt perfectly combines the feminine and romantic spirit they're known for.

ON LEFT: MIU MIU JACKET, $2,110, SKIRT, $895, AND SHOES, $750; J.W. ANDERSON EARRING, PRICE UPON REQUEST. ON RIGHT: MIU MIU JACKET, $2,420, SKIRT, $895, AND SHOES, $750; J.W. ANDERSON EARRING, PRICE UPON REQUEST. (Image credit: Brad Ogbonna)

See Even More of Our Favorite Spring Sportswear

DIOR Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Brad Ogbonna) ON LEFT: DIOR JACKET, TOP, AND SKIRT, PRICES UPON REQUEST; AMBUSH NECKLACE, $860; PRADA LINEA ROSSA SUNGLASSES, $330; LUCKY HONEY SOCKS, $16. ON RIGHT: DIOR TOP AND SHORTS, PRICES UPON REQUEST; AMBUSH NECKLACE, $860; PRADA LINEA ROSSA SUNGLASSES, $330; IRI SNEAKERS, $198. DIOR Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Brad Ogbonna) ON LEFT: DIOR JACKET, TOP, AND SKIRT, PRICES UPON REQUEST; AMBUSH NECKLACE, $860; PRADA LINEA ROSSA SUNGLASSES, $330; LUCKY HONEY SOCKS, $16. ON RIGHT: DIOR TOP AND SHORTS, PRICES UPON REQUEST; AMBUSH NECKLACE, $860; PRADA LINEA ROSSA SUNGLASSES, $330; IRI SNEAKERS, $198. DOLCE & GABBANA Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Brad Ogbonna) DOLCE & GABBANA SWEATSHIRT, $1,495, AND SHORTS, $1,075; BEADS BYAREE EARRINGS, FROM $128; ’47 HAT, $25. GABRIELA HEARST Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Brad Ogbonna) ON LEFT: GABRIELA HEARST DRESS, $1,990; BOTTEGA VENETA SUNGLASSES, $485; FENDI WATER BOTTLE, $750. ON RIGHT: GABRIELA HEARST DRESS, $1,990; FENDI SUNGLASSES, $515. BALENCIAGA Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Brad Ogbonna) BALENCIAGA JACKET, $1,490, PANTS, $1,050, CARD CASE, $325

FASHION EDITOR: J. ERRICO / HAIR: ADAM MACLAY / MAKEUP: ASAMI MATSUDA / MODELS: CORA EMMANUEL AND YSAUNNY BRITO AT THE SOCIETY MANAGEMENT

A version of this story appears in the Spring 2021 issue of Marie Claire.

